Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair’s Mother, Brother Pass Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Sebastian Telfair, the former NBA lottery pick and cousin of Stephon Marbury recently revealed that he’s lost both his mother and his brother to COVID-19.
Speaking with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Telfair revealed that his brother Dan Turner died after being infected with the virus on March 28. On Monday, his mother, Erica Telfair had passed away after her own battle with the disease.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Telfair, the former No. 13 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers was seen as one of the greatest point guards ever in the history of New York City high school basketball. A 2005 documentary, “Through The Fire” was released, chronicling his rise to prominence and his decision to go straight to the NBA as opposed to attending the University of Louisville. He played 10 seasons for eight different teams while in the league.
The virus has hit the NBA in various ways over the last two months, first forcing the suspension of the season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus in mid-March. Gobert was joined by other high profile NBA talents such as Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart came down with the virus. It has also affected family members of NBA stars as Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently lost his mother Jackie to the disease.
Celebrities Who've Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 28)
Celebrities Who've Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 28)
1. Erica Telfair & Dan TurnerSource:Alex Goodlett / Getty 1 of 29
2. Fred The GodsonSource:Johnny Nunez / Getty 2 of 29
3. Todd McShay3 of 29
4. Von MillerSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Jacqueline Towns, Mother Of Karl-Anthony TownsSource:Hannah Foslien / Getty 5 of 29
6. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Rudy Gobert7 of 29
8. 'Power' Actress Debbie Mazar8 of 29
9. Tom Hanks9 of 29
10. Rita Wilson10 of 29
11. Donovan Mitchell11 of 29
12. Christian Wood12 of 29
13. Lucian Grange13 of 29
14. Idris Elba14 of 29
15. Kristofer Hivju15 of 29
16. Kevin Durant16 of 29
17. Sean Payton17 of 29
18. Daniel Dae Kim18 of 29
19. Andy Cohen19 of 29
20. Sabrina Dhowre20 of 29
21. Marcus Smart21 of 29
22. Slim Thug22 of 29
23. Prince CharlesSource:WENN 23 of 29
24. Scarface24 of 29
25. Doris Burke25 of 29
26. Michael Yo26 of 29
27. Chris Cuomo27 of 29
28. Brooke BaldwinSource:WENN 28 of 29
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair’s Mother, Brother Pass Away Due To COVID-19 Complications was originally published on theboxhouston.com