Earnest Pugh celebrates 10th Stellar Nominations

Source: The Belle Report / Sheilah Belle

HOUSTON – (August 5, 2025) The Masterful Earnest Pugh is gearing up for the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards next week in Nashville, TN. Pugh is nominated for two Stellar Awards in the Best Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Traditional Artist of the Year categories. This year’s nominations give Pugh his 10th Stellar nod. He is also featured on Lasha’ Knox’s song “Right There,” which garnered her a nomination for Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year. Pugh is slated to appear and perform new music at three pre-show events scheduled August 13-15.

Pugh’s Stellar Awards performance itinerary kicks off midweek at the following events.

Wednesday, August 13 – 7 PM

Location: Soul Restaurant Nashville

6317 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN

Host: Destiny Diggs



Thursday, August 14 – 7 PM

Location: Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church

1004 Dickerson Road, Nashville, TN

Host: Brian Dunlap & 1Purpose



Friday, August 15 – 7 PM

Location: National Museum of African American Music

510 Broadway, Nashville, TN

Hosts: This is the official Stellar Awards nominee reception and pre-show event hosted by Dorinda Clark-Cole and Vincent Bohanan.



It will be a full week of activities, celebration, fellowship, and catching up with industry friends and peers. The sold-out show celebrating Gospel Music’s Greatest Night will be taped live at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Saturday, August 16. Check your local listing for air dates and times.

Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Pugh said, “I am very elated about my latest single, “Your Glory” because it’s my return to my first love…releasing worship ballads. Many of the written reviews have touted it as Rain On Us 2.0.”

“Your Glory 2 C U” is Pugh’s 17th radio single. It is the lead single from his latest offering, We Wanna See You, released May 30. The record is currently impacting radio and is one of the most added radio singles on Media Base. This song comes on the heels of Pugh topping the Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts with his 5th No. 1 single, “Don’t Give Up” earlier this year, which appeared on his Worthy Is The Lamb EP.

Both songs were recorded last summer at Pugh’s highly acclaimed and sold-out Live Recording, in San Antonio, at Resurrection Baptist Church, Redland Campus. The music video for “Your Glory 2 C U” is now playing on BET Gospel.

Find additional tour dates at www.earnestpugh.com.

Earnest Pugh celebrates 10th Stellar Nominations was originally published on praiserichmond.com