Trump Administration Partners With Conservative Nonprofit PragerU To Replace PBS

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

There’s not a single federal administration in the last quarter-century that has done as much to put its thumb on the culture war scale as that of President Donald Trump. There’s no debate to be had here. Neither Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, nor George W. Bush (and probably not his father either) — and certainly not the nation’s first and only Black president — could have gotten away with using the power of the executive branch to push polices rooted in ideology, not practicality, the way Trump has.

As many of you know, congressional Republicans, acting at the behest of their MAGA messiah, cut federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, essentially gutting National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), which the White House has accused of spreading “radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’” (Yes, this is the same White House run by the guy who has repeated ad nauseam and with zero evidence that Barack Obama tried to steal the 2016 election from him by not implicating him in Russian meddling, and that the 2020 election was stolen from him by dead zombie voters and sentient, Biden’loving voting machines, but sure, PBS is the propaganda machine.)

But fear not, good people, because the Trump administration has partnered with a new source for educational programming and wholesome content, one that is completely unbiased, non-partisan, indoctrination-free, and completely devoid of ideological leanings.

Nah, I’m just messing with you — Trump and them are partnering with a right-wing non-profit that has no educational credentials but definitely dabbles in white nationalism and Black history whitewashing.

According to Vox, Trump’s White House is partnering with PragerU.

As we’ve previously reported, PragerU is an unaccredited conservative non-profit organization founded by loud and proud racist Dennis Prager, a right-wing radio host who once claimed falsely and without evidence that Black students commit the “overwhelming” majority of on-campus hate crimes, and that if any racist and/or anti-Black graffiti is found on campuses “it was Black kids that did it” as a race hoax.

Here’s what I wrote about him previously:

Prager also appears to be very upset that white people can’t use anti-Black racial slurs anymore. “How many names have Blacks gone through in my lifetime?…What was wrong with Negro? What was wrong with colored? None of them, there’s no problem with any of them,” Prager once whitesplained on his talk show, according to NY Daily News. He also told a caller on his show that “the left has made it impossible to say the N-word any longer” and that “is idiotic that you cannot say the N-word.” (This was his justification for using “the k-word” in reference to Jewish people, by the way.)

Around the time Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s board of (mis)education implemented new educational standards requiring teachers to teach that enslaved people benefited from slavery and that Black victims of racial massacres also committed acts of violence, the board also selected PragerU to provide classroom materials to Florida schools.

For a perfect example of the kind of materials PragerU is known for, here’s an animated video for children that teaches that abolitionist and former enslaved person, Frederick Douglass, would have agreed with America’s choice to prioritize white supremacy over ending slavery.

Look, all I’m saying is, if PragerU is the new PBS, I’m halfway expecting a new theme song that goes, “Can you tell me how to get — how to get to White Supremacy Street?“

Seriously, though, if the MAGA world had the capacity for shame or critical thought, they would see the glaring hypocrisy in accusing NPR and PBS of spreading leftist “propaganda,” only to turn around and replace those platforms with one that brazenly spreads conservative propaganda. At the very least, they wouldn’t be able to deny that PragerU is just as much an ideology-pusher as they think PBS is. (And it’s not really. Conservatives only think PBS is “woke” because the absence of bigotry and emphasis on acceptance and diversity constitutes wokeness to them.)

This administration doesn’t even bother trying to hide its hypocrisy or its descent into authoritarianism, and conservatives have abandoned their entire belief in “small government” and a federal administration that knows its place.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Echoes Scientific Racism AGAIN With Remarks About The Good ‘Backs’ Of Migrant Farm Workers

Trump To Restore Statue Of Confederate Leader Albert Pike, But Democrats Are The Party Of Slavery, Right?



Trump Administration Partners With Conservative Nonprofit PragerU To Replace PBS was originally published on newsone.com