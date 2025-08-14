The Choir Room Collabs With Fred Hammond On “Love Never Fails”

Big news dropping from one of the most exciting movements in gospel and worship music right now. Three-time GRAMMY® winner Dwan Hill is back with his incredible collective, The Choir Room, and they’ve just unleashed their brand-new single, “Love Never Fails.” And listen, they didn’t do it alone; they brought in none other than gospel legend Fred Hammond to jump on the track.

This powerful anthem is also the title track for The Choir Room’s upcoming album, Love Never Fails, which is dropping on August 22nd through Centricity Music. They recorded this project live on tour, blending that high-energy gospel sound we love with worship and CCM. It’s got that signature Choir Room feel, packed with joy, unity, and a faith you can feel in your soul.

For Dwan Hill, this collaboration with Fred Hammond is a full-circle moment. He said he grew up on Fred’s music and getting to co-write “Love Never Fails” with him and record it live was a dream come true. You can just feel that real, genuine love and respect.

Fred Hammond is just as hyped about the partnership. He called it a “powerful throwback and heartfelt tribute” that takes us back to the golden days when choirs were everything in gospel music. That’s a powerful statement from a man who helped define that era.

If you don’t know The Choir Room, you need to get familiar. It started in 2022 as a space where people could come together in Nashville and just sing. There’s no stage, just a circle around the band, bringing back that organic, community-based worship. Their first album, Let’s Have Church (Live), already racked up over a million streams.

With this new single and the album on the way, The Choir Room is not just a group, it’s a whole vibe. They’re creating an unforgettable experience that blends high-energy praise with those quiet moments of reflection, all grounded in that timeless message that God’s love never fails.

Don’t miss it. The album drops everywhere on August 22nd.

