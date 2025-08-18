Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

What’s our new style motto? The bigger the better! Thanks to our Solo Traveling sister Tracee Ellis Ross.

While doing press in NYC, the fashion icon stepped out in an oversized look as big and bad as her personality. The entire fit came courtesy of Willy Chavarria (Look 16 from his SS26 collection). And it was the perfect ensemble for the East Coast’s recent unseasonably cool weather and transitional dressing at its best.

You know that tricky time between August and September when you’re pulling from both summer and fall wardrobes? Well, Tracee nailed it. And it only makes sense for a trendsetter like her to serve this kind of seasonal yet oversized inspo.

Tracee Ellis Ross Owns The Streets Of NYC In Oversized Transitional Dressing

There’s something magical about oversized done right – especially when it’s a mix of styles. Tracee’s business look played with proportions, rocking a zoot suit–inspired fit with a feminine twist. She wore a crisp, cream pinstripe button-down tucked into high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers that puddled at the hem.

A black-and-gray striped tie added a sharp, androgynous edge. A patent belt with a dangling key ring brought in a utilitarian touch. She finished the look with chunky black loafers and oversized square sunglasses.

Her hair and beauty were just as large and in charge. The Pattern Beauty owner styled her hair with a deep side part full of natural curls. She chose a matching natural makeup look with a soft pink nude gloss.

Tracee looked fabulous heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live. She’s still on her press run for her Roku series Solo Traveling. Even better? The show has officially been renewed for another season. That means more globe-trotting fashion moments like her Willy Chavarria moment are coming our way.

Tracee & Willy Chavarria Are A Match Made In Fashion Heaven

Willy Chavarria’s brand is revolutionary fashion for the girls—and the boys—no filter. The Mexican-American designer recently made another bold political statement at his Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week show in late June.

More specifically, he positioned models in a way that mirrored migrants sent to an El Salvador prison. Talk about a runway moment.

Not only did he serve up style and trend, but he also sent a strong, unapologetic message to the world. Much like Tracee with her avant-garde wardrobe, fearless lifestyle, and confident approach to life, love, happiness, and dating – Willy Chavarria proves fashion is a platform for beauty and bravery.

And that unapologetic energy is why this look has a permanent spot on our oversized transitional-dressing mood board.

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com