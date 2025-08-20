Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

Erika Goldring

Beloved singer/reality star Tamar Braxton went through a horrible experience this past Sunday (August 17) after recently revealing that she was found by a friend in a pool of her own blood with no recollection of how it happened.

In a bone-chilling message shared earlier today via her Instagram Stories (seen above), the Love and War chanteuse wrote, “I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak.” Tamar made it clear that her pain hasn’t even began to subside in the days since, going on to add, “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.” It’s still unclear whether her blackout was induced by alcohol or a sign of more serious health issues, but it has seemed to give the youngest Braxton sister a very new outlook on life. “The way I look at life now is totally different,” she wrote to close out her somber note, concluding by stating, “As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins..pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔I don’t even know what happened to me💔💔”

The last part of her message is the most heartbreaking of it all, as it can be understandably difficult to navigate moving forward with so many unanswered questions about the night in question. It’s a scenario that many women unfortunately find themselves in for various reasons when a night out makes a turn for the worse. In the instance of alcohol-induced blackouts, the National Institute Of Health states that exactly 50% of drinkers will experience some level of a blackout. Of that half, women usually tend to fall in the higher percentile.

It’s for that reason alone why we think the ladies in particular can use some tips on the importance of staying safe during nightlife hours. For Tamar, who in the past has battled a pulmonary emboli and thoracic outlet syndrome that required surgery, we can only hope that alcohol isn’t to blame for her recent freak accident. If so, we also hope these tips can be a helpful tool as well.

Our prayers are with her and the entire Braxton family as they support this very serious healing journey.

Keep scrolling for 10 crucial tips, especially for our lovely ladies out there, when enjoying a night out to stay safe from the negative effects of a blackout:

Set a limit, and stick to it

Never do more than you know your body can intake. “Maybe one more” can turn into “Maybe I shouldn’t have taken that” real quick.

The buddy system is ideal

Even if going out alone, making trustworthy friends who might turn into a train buddy or a safe ride home isn’t a bad idea. Keywords: safe and trustworthy!

Eat! Eat! Eat!

Absorbing all that alcohol will benefit your morning after and your taste buds in the moment.

“NA” could be the way

Better safe than sorry, we say! You’d be surprised with how advanced (and tasty!) some of these non-alcoholic drinks are getting.

Sips, not shots!

Isn’t a cocktail meant to be enjoyed?! No need to rush.

Choose your vice wisely

We’re not here to police how anyone enjoys their night, but mixing too many substances at once is a sure shot way to ending on a hazy night of regret.

Never mix light and dark liquors

We get the appeal to try everything, but mixing and matching between tequila and whiskey for example can be a detrimental combo.

Water makes for the ultimate chaser

Seriously, never forget to stay hydrated on that H2O!

Always plan ahead for the safest route home

Aside from the high risk of fatality in drinking and driving, you should also consider safety when taking the train, calling for a rideshare and taking rides from a stranger.

When in doubt, throw it out

Regardless of how much you spent or tipped, it’s the safest thing you can do for yourself in a situation of uncertainty.

