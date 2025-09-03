Listen Live
Local

Naomi Raine Releases New Album Jesus Over Everything

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman Evolve 2024
Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Jesus Over Everything is more than a live album—it’s a moment. Recorded in the heart of Las Vegas, this project captures the energy, intimacy, and anointing of a night of worship led by one of today’s most compelling voices. It’s a dynamic, genre-spanning collection of songs that move between passionate declarations, raw vulnerability, and corporate praise. The production is rich, the songwriting honest, and Naomi’s delivery unmatched.

To amplify the moment, Naomi is joined by a few of today’s most impactful worship leaders—Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Chandler Moore, Todd Galberth, and more. Every track feels like a collaboration, a true gathering of voices for one name.

“A live album that centers fully on Jesus and the glory of God, captured in the heart of a city known for everything but Him. Rooted in traditional praise and worship, this project blends purity of devotion with genre-spanning sounds that reflect my heart, creativity, and call to make Jesus the focus again.” – Naomi Raine

SEE ALSO

Naomi Raine Releases New Album Jesus Over Everything  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Mary Mary
Trending
Travis Greene
Entertainment
Entertainment
Faith Walk GUMEC
3:21
Get Up!
17 Items
Entertainment
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close