CeCe Winans Builds Global Legacy With More Than This World Tour

(Los Angeles, CA) – CeCe Winans continues to stand as one of the most commanding voices in music, building on a legacy defined by both critical acclaim, spiritual impact, and heartfelt service. Her latest More Than This World Tour has expanded into a global phenomenon, marking her first international tour in more than a decade and reinforcing her influence as both an artist and evangelist.

The international tour spanned 11 countries across 3 continents, drawing more than 100,000 people worldwide. Highlights included:

Kingston, Jamaica – over 20,000 in attendance, where she was honored with the Key to the City and an official Mayoral Citation from Mayor Councilor Andrew A. Swaby, JP, celebrating her extraordinary contributions to gospel music and her life-changing global influence.

– over 20,000 in attendance, where she was honored with the Key to the City and an official Mayoral Citation from Mayor Councilor Andrew A. Swaby, JP, celebrating her extraordinary contributions to gospel music and her life-changing global influence. Port of Spain, Trinidad – a sold-out crowd of more than 12,500.

– a sold-out crowd of more than 12,500. Africa – her first tour across the continent in over a decade, where a 7-city run drew nearly 50,000 people in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Kenya.

The Africa leg of the tour ended with a deeply personal moment in Nairobi, Kenya, where Winans partnered with Compassion International to visit a local church and deliver food and toiletries to a family in need, underscoring her commitment to ministry beyond the stage.

Reflecting on the experience, Winans shared:

“Walking into concerts filled with people from every corner of the world singing these songs of faith was overwhelming. This tour has reminded me that music truly transcends borders. It unites us, strengthens us, and draws us closer to God. And being able to step off the stage and serve communities, like my time in Kenya with Compassion International, was a powerful reminder that this calling is always bigger than me.”

By the end of 2025, Winans will have performed more than 90 concerts worldwide, with the More Than This Tour continuing into Spring 2026 for its final bow. The record-breaking success of this tour reaffirms her place as one of gospel music’s most influential figures, inspiring generations with a message of faith, hope, and love.

What’s Next for CeCe Winans:

“Come Jesus Come” continues climbing the charts at CCM and Gospel radio worldwide.

The final 2025 More Than This Tour date lands in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 23 .

More Than This lands in Honolulu, Hawaii on . The Christmas Together Tour with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith kicks off in November, followed by an 8-city holiday tour with her sisters Angie and Debbie Winans. Most dates are already sold out or nearing capacity.

with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith kicks off in November, followed by an with her sisters Angie and Debbie Winans. Most dates are already sold out or nearing capacity. More special tour and music announcements coming soon as CeCe’s ministry and impact continue to reach new heights.

