Be The Thermostat, Not The Thermometer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 16, 2025

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Be The Thermostat, Not The Thermometer

Today’s message is taken from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. Look, life is 10%. What happens to you? And 90% what you do about it. You can’t always control the circumstances. But you can control your attitude. The right attitude can take a set back and turn it into a great comeback. The wrong attitude can take a great opportunity and turn it into a mix missed blessing. Where is the side every day to choose a winning attitude, even when things don’t go as planned, a positive outlook helps you keep moving forward. Remember, you are a thermostat, not a thermometer. Don’t just read what what’s happening around you. Set the temperature for your environment with your faith, your focus, and your follow through. Keep your attitude right.  And your altitude will rise high. 

 

