Tye Tribbett Announces Upcoming Tour

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning gospel trailblazer Tye Tribbett has announced his upcoming We Outside Tour, set to kick off this fall. The tour will feature Kierra Sheard and special guest Pastor Mike Todd with Transformation Worship, bringing together some of the most influential and emerging voices in faith and music for a 17-city run. Tickets are available now.



The tour begins on October 28th in Charlotte, NC, and includes stops in major cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, Detroit, and Memphis before concluding on November 22nd in Houston, TX. Joining Tye Tribbett on select dates will be viral pastor and bestselling author Mike Todd and his musical collective, Transformation Worship, making their first-ever national tour appearance. Also on the lineup is powerhouse gospel vocalist Kierra Sheard, while gospel newcomer ANTHNY will open on select dates.

Quotes from the Artists



“This tour isn’t just about music—it’s a call to action,” says Tye Tribbett. “We’re stepping outside of our comfort zones, outside the church walls, and into our communities. I want people to leave these shows not just inspired, but empowered to live their faith out loud.” He added, “My message is that the true believers in God are not only in the church. We’re outside. We’re boots on the ground. We’re serving, we’re loving, we’re helping people, we’re forgiving. The real church is outside. A lot of religious people only think godly thoughts in the church, but that shouldn’t be the case. Everything we learn in church is to equip us to be outside.”



Kierra Sheard shares: “I’m so honored and hype to be a part of this tour! I’m believing God to move in every city, every room, and every heart. I’m expecting freedom, healing, and breakthrough — and I can’t wait to worship with y’all!”



Pastor Mike Todd adds: “There will be nothing that has happened like what’s about to happen here. The energy, the anointing, the spirit-led moves, and more than anything, the one name that will be made famous: JESUS! We Outside, PULL UP!”



About Tye Tribbett

With a career spanning over 25 years, Tye Tribbett is known for his dynamic range, from high-energy praise to intimate worship. His versatility has earned him three GRAMMYs, five #1 albums, and collaborations with prominent artists like Elton John, Mary J. Blige, and Justin Timberlake. Most recently, Tye won six awards at the 2024 Stellar Gospel Awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, and received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Icon Award.



Tye Tribbett’s We Outside Tour – Fall 2025 Dates (^ Pastor Mike Todd & Transformation Worship | * Kierra Sheard)



10/28 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium^*

10/29 – Greenville, NC – Peace Center Concert Hall ^

10/30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^*

11/1 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C Smith Concert Hall

11/2 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theatre

11/4 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center ^*

11/6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts ^

11/7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^

11/8 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino^

11/12 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall ^*

11/13 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor ^

11/14 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre^

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

11/18 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage*

11/19 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

11/21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

11/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

