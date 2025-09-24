Blacksmoke Music Worldwide Set Unify Gospel

Source: Derek White / Getty

Houston, TX — Blacksmoke Music Worldwide is one of the leading Gospel music labels in the country. Music mogul Kerry Douglas has developed and promoted artists who have soared to the top of the Billboard Radio and Sales charts, creating a roster of diverse and gifted talent that spans traditional Gospel, Contemporary, Urban Inspiration, Christian Hip Hop, and Praise and Worship. In celebration of September as Gospel Music Heritage Month, Blacksmoke Music has gathered eight of its artists to unify and release a 12-track compilation, THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC COLLECTIVE.

THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC COLLECTIVE project includes: Jokia, Cedric Ballard, Pastor John Elmore, LaShá Knox, Earnest Pugh, Zacardi Cortez, The Family, and Jevon Dewand And The Trap Starz. The compilation is a celebration of the Gospel music genre with a range from powerhouse vocals to innovative worship and urban Gospel fusions that unite a stellar lineup under one release.

Leading the charge are Billboard Chart-topping singer Zacardi Cortez, known for his unmatched vocal agility and soul-drenched delivery, and legendary group The Family, whose dynamic harmonies bring depth and authenticity to the project. Rising artist LaShá Knox adds her fresh and passionate voice, blending contemporary appeal with heartfelt worship. Earnest Pugh continues his legacy as one of Gospel’s most beloved and respected voices. Songs by Jevon Dewand And The Trap Starz, Pastor John Elmore, and Cedrick Ballard add musical diversity and a powerful spiritual impact to the compilation.

THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC COLLECTIVE features an all new track “So Happy” by Jokia produced by Jazze Pha. Jokia delivers a soulful, funky, and Gospel-inspired anthem that blends infectious horns, Jazze Pha’s hype energy, and her heartfelt vocals to capture the feeling of being truly free and grateful.

“So Happy is my personal celebration of joy after overcoming seasons of struggle,” Jokia shares. “The song is about choosing happiness as a declaration of faith and resilience—dancing through life’s challenges and inspiring others to do the same. Whether it’s at a praise break, a cookout, or just driving with the windows down, it’s meant to lift spirits, get people moving, and remind them that joy is powerful.”

The family of artists on The Blacksmoke Music Collective are also celebrating Gospel Music Heritage Month with a special live performance concert at SiriusXM studios in New York. Listeners can tune in to the special session on Wednesday, September 24 at 1pm Eastern / 10am Pacific on SiriusXM’s Kirk Franklin’s Praise Channel. The Blacksmoke Music Collective special will rebroadcast on SiriusXM Saturday, September 27 at 1pm Eastern / 10am Pacific, and Sunday, September 28 at 6pm Eastern / 3pm Pacific. Additionally, fans can watch this ground-breaking concert event on the Blacksmoke Music/Kerry Douglas YouTube channel.

THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC COLLECTIVE is available on all digital music outlets.

