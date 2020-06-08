CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

They're out here.

Man talking on a mobile phone, close up

Source: Alexander Spatari / Getty

Recently, “Karen” has purportedly become a derogatory term for white women who are quick to dial 911 on a Black person for the most non-threatening thing.

One instance that reached national news was when Amy Cooper called the cops on Christian Cooper (not related) after he told her that her dog should be on a leash in a part of Central Park known for birdwatching. Karen told the police that Christian was threatening her and her dog despite Christian telling her not to come any closer to him. He recorded the whole incident which went viral and resulted in some serious consequences for Amy.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Amy comes from a long legacy of white women calling the cops on Black people, essentially putting their lives in danger, for instances as minor as selling water or having a barbeque.

But don’t get it twisted. Oftentimes these white women are connected to white men who are very familiar with the 911 button. These men have been deemed “Karen’s Husband” by social media.

One video went viral last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands.

In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space.

The clip shows the white man asking them what office they’re in and eventually, dialing 911. “Granted we’ve been in this office space and have rented and grown our business for the past 1 year and half here,” the group know as Top Figure wrote on their Instagram video. “As we were working out this man approached and immediately asked us who we were and if ‘WE BELONG’ in this building. Granted in order to enter the building you NEED a key card to enter EVERY part of the building which EACH of our team members individually have. We all pay rent here and this man demanded that we show him our key cards or he will call the cops on us.”

View this post on Instagram

Normally we don’t speak out about encounters of racial profiling and age discrimination that we face day to day in our lives as young black entrepreneurs. Although today May 26th 2020 7:51pm we encountered a situation where a man entered the facility, a shared private gym that we utilize in our @wework @mozaic_east office located in uptown Minnesota. Granted we’ve been in this office space and have rented and grown our business for the past 1 year and half here. As we were working out this man approached and immediately asked us who we were and if “WE BELONG” in this building. Granted in order to enter the building you NEED a key card to enter EVERY part of the building which EACH of our team members individually have. We all pay rent here and this man demanded that we show him our key cards or he will call the cops on us. We are sick and tired of tolerating this type of behavior on a day to day basis and we feel that we had to bring light onto this situation.

A post shared by Top Figure 🛩 (@teamtopfigure) on

 

Instances like this even caused people to wonder if “Karen’s Husband” should just receive his own name, such as “Ken” or “Chad”.

 

Black folks, be safe out there and record if you’re able. Ken and Karen are still out here surveilling your existence.

SEE ALSO:

Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching And Accountability

Arrested! ‘Karen’ Charged After Video Shows White Woman Spitting On Black Teen Protester

Karen Twitter pics

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

10 photos Launch gallery

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

Continue reading ‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show Privileged White Women Trying To Police People In A Pandemic

[caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption] UPDATED: 1:41 a.m. ET, May 26 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been playfully dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they unwittingly are starring. Karen's most recent appearance came in the form of a woman named Amy Cooper who claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man asking her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. And it was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person during the coronavirus pandemic. The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close