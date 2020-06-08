George Floyd’s Public Viewing In Houston [LIVE STREAM]

The final of several somber memorial services for George Floyd begun on Monday (June 8) with a public viewing of the Third Ward native.

Hundreds, if not thousands are expected to pay their respects to Floyd over the next two days including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee and more. His funeral service and burial will take place in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. We will have live coverage of the service.

You can watch a live-stream of the viewing of Floyd’s memorial below.

