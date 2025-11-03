Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 3, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala As key gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey approach, the political landscape is heating up. Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris rallied supporters, urging Democrats to get to the polls. Speaking in Norfolk, Virginia, Obama voiced his concerns about the country’s direction, describing the White House’s actions as reckless. In response, President Trump’s political team is investing millions to energize the Republican base in these same states.

Government Shutdown A recent NBC News poll sheds light on public opinion regarding the ongoing government shutdown. The survey reveals that a majority of voters, 52%, hold President Trump and congressional Republicans responsible for the stalemate. Meanwhile, 42% place the blame on Democrats. Notably, the share of voters blaming Democrats has reached a 30-year high in NBC’s polling history on the subject.