B-Side Bangers: Al Green
Showing love to the icons of Black music while they’re still here to receive their proverbial flowers is what we strive to accomplish in our goal with the B-Side Bangers series.
Thankfully, not only does living legend Al Green fit the bill to a tee, the critically-acclaimed “Last Of The Great Soul Singers” is also celebrating an anniversary this week as he commemorates an astounding 52 years since the release of his classic fifth studio album, I’m Still in Love with You, on October 23, 1972.
Spawning three hit singles with “Look What You Done for Me,” the fan-favorite “Love and Happiness” and timeless title track “I’m Still in Love with You,” Green officially solidified his legend status with this album just half-a-decade into his career — his previous effort released only nine months prior, Let’s Stay Together, could arguably be considered the breakthrough. A mainstay on each update to Rolling Stone Magazine‘s coveted “500 Greatest Albums Of All Time” list, I’m Still In Love With You was both a success during its time —it topped the R&B Album chart for the entirety of December 1972 — and, as we can see today, the handful of decades that’ve followed.
Following in the B-Side Bangers tradition, we dug through the crates to find Al Green gems that don’t often get the love they so rightfully deserve. The 79-year-old Arkansas native has released an astounding body of work over the past six decades, including 29 studio albums — oftentimes he’d even drop twice a year — and just as many compilation LPs filled top to bottom with hits. Of the many soul classics within that collection, you better believe we found some serious deep cuts to put you all onto as well. Enjoy the selection!
Keep scrolling to hear some of the best songs behind the hits when it comes to R&B legend Al Green in this special edition of “B-Side Bangers”:
1. “I’ll Be Good To You” (1967)
Album: Back Up Train
2. “Gotta Find A New World” (1969)
Album: Green Is Blues
3. “Right Now, Right Now” (1971)
Album: Al Green Gets Next to You
4. “What Is This Feeling” (1972)
Album: Let’s Stay Together
5. “One of These Good Old Days” (1972)
Album: I’m Still in Love with You
6. “Have You Been Making Out O.K.” (1973)
Album: Call Me
7. “Free At Last” (1973)
Album: Call Me
8. “I’m Hooked On You” (1974)
Album: Al Green Explores Your Mind
9. “Let’s Get Married” (Lifted from the 1973 album Livin’ for You)
Album: Al Green’s Greatest Hits (1975)
10. “The Love Sermon” (1975)
Album: Al Green Is Love
11. “Always” (1976)
Album: Full Of Fire
12. “Happy” (1976)
Album: Have A Good Time
13. “All N All” (1977)
Album: The Belle Album
14. “King Of All” (1978)
Album: Truth N’ Time
15. “I Have a Friend Above All Others” (1980)
Album: The Lord Will Make a Way
16. “When Love Rules” (1981)
Album: Higher Plane
17. “Morningstar” (1982)
Album: Precious Lord
18. “I Just Can’t Make It By Myself” (1983)
Album: I’ll Rise Again
19. “It Feels Like Christmas” (1983)
Album: White Christmas
20. “Never Met Nobody Like You” (1984)
Album: Trust In God
21. “I Feel Like Going On” (1985)
Album: He Is the Light
22. “Yield Not To Temptation” (1987)
Album: Soul Survivor
23. “Tryin’ to Do the Best I Can” (1989)
Album: I Get Joy
24. “Again” (1992)
Album: Love Is Reality
25. “One Love” (1993)
Album: Don’t Look Back
26. “Could This Be The Love” (produced by DeVante Swing) [1995]
Album: Your Heart’s in Good Hands
27. “You” (2003)
Album: I Can’t Stop
28. “Real Love” (2005)
Album: Everything’s OK
29. “No One Like You” (2008)
Album: Lay It Down
30. “Everybody Hurts (R.E.M. Cover)” (2024)
Album: Non-Album Single
