A neighborhood in Long Island New York gathered around their favorite UPS driver to celebrate his 13 years with the company. UPS driver Gregory Watkins Sr. was extremely surprised as he was met with a round of applause and gifts that showed the neighborhood’s appreciation for him working through the pandemic.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Not only has he been apart of the company for 13 years, but has been safely delivering all the packages to the neighborhood with a smile on his face!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Neighborhood Gathers Around UPS Driver And Surprise Him With Gifts [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com