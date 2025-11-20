Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 11/22/25)

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

1.) CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come

2.) Maverick City – Well, Well, Well

3.) Tasha Cobbs ft. John Legend – Church

4.) Kirk Franklin – Do It Again

5.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me

6.) Dante x Fridayy – Grateful

7.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir

8.) TI, Young Dro, Kirk Franklin – Thank God

9.) Jor’Dan Armstrong – The LIght

10.) Josh Copeland – Nobody But Jesus

11.) Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockheart – Church Parking Lot

12.) Ricky Dillard – When I Think

13.) ADIA – On The Way

14.) James Grear ft. Darrell Walls – Do It Again

15.) Lisa Knowles Smith – Promises

16.) Jermaine Dolly – Never Shall Forget

17.) Donnie McClurkin – Better Afterwhile

18.) Todd Dulaney – Proverbs 3

19.) EJ Fields – Mercy Endureth

20.) Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – Still

