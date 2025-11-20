Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 11/22/25)
1.) CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
2.) Maverick City – Well, Well, Well
3.) Tasha Cobbs ft. John Legend – Church
4.) Kirk Franklin – Do It Again
5.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
6.) Dante x Fridayy – Grateful
7.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir
8.) TI, Young Dro, Kirk Franklin – Thank God
9.) Jor’Dan Armstrong – The LIght
10.) Josh Copeland – Nobody But Jesus
11.) Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockheart – Church Parking Lot
12.) Ricky Dillard – When I Think
13.) ADIA – On The Way
14.) James Grear ft. Darrell Walls – Do It Again
15.) Lisa Knowles Smith – Promises
16.) Jermaine Dolly – Never Shall Forget
17.) Donnie McClurkin – Better Afterwhile
18.) Todd Dulaney – Proverbs 3
19.) EJ Fields – Mercy Endureth
20.) Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – Still
