In Dark Times, Trust The Engineer I Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “In Dark Times, Trust The Engineer”

Today’s Wake Up and Win message is about trust. How you must have faith and trust when you are in the tough times in your life. In life, there will be days when it is dark. It is like being on a train and you go into a long tunnel and it is dark and you might go around curves and twists and turns and you cannot see and you’re not sure about what is going to happen next. I believe it is in those times of uncertainty that you must have trust. You must trust the engineer. I have learned to trust the engineer who knows where the curves are and who knows how to get to the chosen destination. And my engineer is the God of the universe.

When I’m going through dark times, I’ve decided to trust the engineer who made the universe. I trust the God of the universe to know where we are going and how to get there. I recommend you do the same.

