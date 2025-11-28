Campbell’s Executive Faces Backlash Over Alleged Comments About Products and Customers

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Camden, NJ – Campbell Soup Company is under fire after allegations surfaced that one of its executives, Martin Bally, made disparaging remarks about the company’s products and customers. Bally, who serves as the Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, is accused of calling Campbell’s food “highly processed” and “for poor people” during a recorded conversation with a former employee.

The allegations are part of a lawsuit filed by Robert Garza, a former cybersecurity analyst at Campbell’s. According to the lawsuit, the comments were made during a November 2024 meeting to discuss Garza’s salary. Garza claims Bally also made racist remarks about Indian employees and admitted to consuming marijuana edibles before work.

In the recording, Bally allegedly said, “We have [expletive] for [expletive] poor people. Who buys our [expletive]? I don’t buy Campbell’s products anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what’s in it.” He also reportedly criticized the use of bioengineered meat in the company’s soups, referring to it as “chicken from a 3D printer.”

Garza, who recorded the conversation, reported Bally’s comments to his supervisor in January 2025. Weeks later, Garza was terminated, prompting him to file a lawsuit against Bally, his supervisor, and Campbell’s. The lawsuit alleges wrongful termination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment.

Campbell’s has placed Bally on administrative leave while it investigates the claims. In a statement, the company said, “If the comments were in fact made, they are unacceptable. They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company.” Campbell’s also defended the quality of its products, emphasizing the use of high-quality ingredients and trusted suppliers.

The controversy has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the company’s internal culture and commitment to its employees and customers. Garza is seeking compensation for emotional, reputational, and economic damages.

As the investigation continues, Campbell’s faces mounting pressure to address the allegations and reassure its stakeholders of its commitment to quality and inclusivity.

