Lynn Whitfield Honored at Café Mocha Radio 15th Anniversary

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

(Host Jawn Murray, Honoree Lynn Whitfield, Performer Keith D. Robinson, Artist Demont Pinder, Salute Them Awards CEO Sheila Eldridge, Host Laila Muhammad, Rap legend Yo-Yo, Honoree Kenny Lattimore, Honoree Angel Gregorio & Honoree Edna Kane Williams)

Maryland (November 12, 2025) – The nationally syndicated Café Mocha Radio show proudly celebrated a monumental milestone—its 15th Anniversary with the Salute THEM Awards at the legendary Howard Theatre in Washington, DC. The 5-time Gracie Award-winning broadcast known for bringing “radio from a woman’s perspective” to the airwaves each weekend, marked its Crystal Anniversary by honoring cultural excellence, community leaders and creative innovators.

Acclaimed writer, producer and director Ryan Coogler received the inaugural “I Aspire” Global Impact Award presented in partnership with Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Receiving the “I Aspire” Award from the university that sparked his creative collaboration with the late Chadwick Boseman, an esteemed Howard University alumnus, held deep meaning for Coogler, which he expressed during his acceptance speech. Coogler and Boseman’s contributions to Black Panther set new industry standards for representation, while also becoming an emblem of cultural pride, ambition, and artistic excellence.

Actress, producer and entrepreneur Marsai Martin (Bridging The Gap Award), seminal award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield (Legend Award), Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (Champion For Change Award), legendary Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali (Business Legacy Award), AARP EVP Edna Kane Williams (Corporate Trailblazer Award), philanthropist Angel Gregorio (Community Activist Award) and R&B star Kenny Lattimore (SWAG Award) were among the distinguished list of honorees.

The sold-out evening of inspiration was hosted by hip hop icon Yo-Yo, TV Host & Executive Producer Jawn Murray and Café Mocha TV host Laila Muhammad. The evening included with tribute performances from R&B singer & star of CBS’s “Beyonce The Gates,” Keith D. Robinson; Stellar Award-winning Gospel superstar Anthony Brown; and the incomparable The String Queens.

A host of DC dignitaries, entertainment professionals and celebrities like Charrisse Jackson-Jordan of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” actor Dasan Frazier (of Tyler Perry’s “Straw”), and Alfred and Sherrell Duncan of OWN’s “Love & Marriage DC” were among the other notables in attendance.

Lynn Whitfield Honored at Café Mocha Radio 15th Anniversary was originally published on praiserichmond.com