Christmas Everyday in Los Angeles With Brandy Norwood

Following the death of her father, Fancy (Brandy Norwood) has been more determined than ever to uphold her father’s cherished Christmas traditions as her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) has also begun losing her sight. But things aren’t a smooth ride as Fancy simultaneously is planning her bridezilla baby sister, Belle’s (Sy’rai Smith), wedding.

When a water pipe bursts and disrupts the fairytale wedding plans, Fancy finds herself unexpectedly drawn to the rugged, yet charming, contractor Jaylen (Robert C Riley) who is tasked with renovating the house. Through all the chaos, she learns valuable lessons about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnReal) also stars as Fancy’s co-worker Germaine. Christmas Everyday kicks off Lifetime’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate and will premiere on Saturday, November 29 at 8pm ET/PT

Christmas Everyday is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios (FES) and Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company, for Lifetime. Executive producers are Stella Bulochnikov, Dr. Holly Carter, Brandy Norwood, and Ryan Ramsey along with Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi and Adam Shepard for FES. Michael Buttiglieri and Chet Fenster executive produce for Motion Entertainment. The film will be directed by Roger Bobb and is based on a script written by Meg DeLoatch. FOX Entertainment Global will distribute the film internationally.

Part of its Broader Focus initiative, Lifetime collaborated with Fresh Films in hiring a paid apprentice on the set.

