Oh No They Didn’t! Anthropologie Accused Of Using ‘Nick’ As A Code Name For Black Customers

And another one! Well-known boho-chic clothing store Anthropologie is the latest brand to be called out for their hypocritical support of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. Dozens of former employees, influencers and customers are accusing the brand of racism in the workplace, racial profiling, and requesting black influencers to work without pay.

Several former employees commented under the post stating they were instructed to watch and follow Black customers. Not surprising. It was also revealed, the code name “Nick” was used to identify Black customers. Another ex-employee commented, “I worked at Anthropologie and the racial profiling was sickening.”

“So many times the management told us to watch people of color over the headsets and I refused to follow around mostly black people who were just minding their own business and respectfully shopping. Please change.”

Anthropologie and their parent company Urban Outfitters denied their former employees claims despite accusations coming out of California, Chicago, Seattle, NYC, and their Canada stores. However, the brand made a statement promising to “continue to educate our teams in pursuit of a culture said better values and respects this diversity” with anti-discrimination training.

The brand was really exposed when fashion watchdog and blog, Diet Prada, served the tea to their two million Instagram followers. They unveiled policies across different locations confirming they were instructed to use the code “Nick” whenever Black shoppers were in the store.

Actress Emmy Rossum called Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie out demanding they issue an apology and calling their alleged racial profiling “disgusting.” This is just more ammunition for Black influencers and customers, who vowed to stop shopping with the brand and cancel contracts.

Anthropolgie responded to the backlash.

All I know is that everybody ain’t lying on you (in my Auntie Carolynn’s voice). The receipts are stacking against Anthropologie and in the words of Jay Z,”men lie, women lie, number’s don’t.”

