The 12 Days of Christmas Day 5: The Gift of Joy | Dr Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 5: The Gift of Joy”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day. On the fifth day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of joy. The Chinese have a powerful proverb that states, “If you want joy for an hour, take a nap. If you want joy for a day, go fishing. If you want joy for a year, inherit a fortune. But if you want joy for a lifetime, help someone else.” Give them joy. Joy is a gift that is internal and eternal. It is a gift on the inside that radiates to everyone you meet on the outside. It can be found in faith, in family, and in creating a fulfilling future. During this Christmas, share joy with everybody you know. It will bless them, but it will bless you more. Get some joy. Give it to yourself first and then give it to others.

