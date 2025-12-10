Remembering Jubilant Sykes: The Voice That Bridged Gospel, Jazz And Opera

Source: Hiroyuki Ito / Getty

The music world is mourning the loss of renowned baritone opera singer Jubilant Sykes, who was found stabbed to death inside his Santa Monica, California, home on Dec. 8. He was 71.

According to a press release obtained by Page Six, Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a 911 call on Monday after an individual reported “an assault in progress.” When officers arrived at the residence, they were directed inside, where they discovered Sykes suffering from “critical injuries consistent with a stabbing.” Sykes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sykes’ son, Micah Sykes, was found inside the residence and taken into custody as a primary suspect. Micah was arrested at the scene and booked on homicide charges. The police said they “secured the scene, and subsequently obtained a search warrant,” recovering a weapon from the home. SMPD confirmed that the case is being forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing.

A report from Rolling Stone indicated that Micah had struggled with his mental health for years, but it’s unclear what led to the incident, according to authorities.

Social media users react to Jubilant Sykes’ death.

Social media users flocked to Sykes’ Instagram page on Monday, sending their condolences and prayers for his family.

“I am absolutely floored by the news of the senseless violence that took your life!” commented one user.

“May your music live on to be an inspiration to MANY!” wrote another fan.

One supporter penned, “Your legacy lives on through the spirit of God found within your music. May Jesus keep you close.”

While a fourth added, “Mourning. Praying for your family.”

A Monumental Musical Legacy

Sykes leaves behind a legacy that spans opera, jazz, gospel, and classical music. According to his official website, Sykes had the unique ability to blend his classical training as a baritone with gospel, jazz, and folk, bringing a distinctive energy to every genre he touched.

The Los Angeles native performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Arena di Verona, London’s Barbican Centre, the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the Apollo Theater, and the Hollywood Bowl, among hundreds of other international venues.

In 2002, he released his album Wait For Me, a project that blended pop, gospel, and folk. During an NPR All Things Considered interview that same year, Sykes reflected on how his life experiences served as the canvas for much of his musical inspiration.

“In life, there is an extraordinary pain, and I don’t believe that you can sing without having a little bit of pain in life,” he shared. “The fact that we’re all alive is a great gift, but pain is always coupled in there. I don’t think you can have great love without great pain.”

Sykes added, “Art, to me, can be extreme pain… but with all the vulgarity of living and life, there is refinement. There must be refinement someplace. Technique, laboring, grinding, working — when everyone else is skateboarding outside, I’m sitting at the piano, grinding away at this madness. So I can be not successful, but excellent. I want to be excellent. Technique is foremost.”

In 2010, Jubilant Sykes earned a Grammy nomination for Best Classical Album for Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, in which he portrayed the Celebrant. His recording of Mass also earned him Gramophone Magazine’s “Editor’s Choice.” His earlier work included the role of Jake in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1990 production of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.

Throughout his career, he performed with many of the world’s most celebrated orchestras: the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, BBC Symphony, Boston Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and more. He collaborated with famed conductors such as Teddy Abrams, Marin Alsop, Christoph Eschenbach, Lorin Maazel, Kurt Masur, and David Robertson.

Sykes also worked alongside major artists including Julie Andrews, Terence Blanchard, Renée Fleming, Josh Groban, Patrice Rushen, Carlos Santana, Brian Wilson, and Christopher Parkening.

In a 2002 NPR interview, Sykes shared the heart behind his artistry.

“My singing is like breathing — it’s an extension of me. I don’t think of it is extraordinary. It’s my passion.”

Across Stage, Film, and Beyond

Jubilant Sykes also shared his talent through film. The acclaimed opera singer made his film debut portraying Ozias in Freedom and later starred in Daniel Beaty’s Breath and Imagination as Roland Hayes. His theater credits included roles at New York City Center in Bloomer Girl and 1776.

Most recently, Sykes served as artistic advisor for Orchestra Santa Monica. In a statement to CNN, the organization praised his profound impact on the community. Music director Roger Kalia said, “Jubilant was a true inspiration—his artistry, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives.”

