Neo-Nazi Group Marches Through Little Rock, Arkansas

Since President Donald Trump’s first term, numerous reports have found that the neo-Nazi movement has surged, showing a steep increase in white supremacist demonstrations, which we might find surprising if we didn’t have eyes and newsfeeds.

From the deadly Unite the Right rally — in which Trump famously reimagined tiki-torch-wielding white nationalists as the “very fine people” on one of “both sides” — to the groups of neo-Nazis who showed up during pro-Trump campaign events in 2024, it couldn’t be clearer that when Trump said, “Make America great again,” all the Nazis in America heard, “YEEEEEAH, BABY, IT’S A WHITE BOY SUMMER!“

Last Saturday, a group of 22 disgruntled white men carrying swastika flags marched on Little Rock Central High School and the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.

According to 4029 News, “After marching in one area, the group of 22 people would get into a U-Haul and go to the next location.”

Again with the U-Haul?

As we previously reported, U-Haul seems to be the preferred mode of transportation for Patriot Front, the white nationalist group that swears it’s not a white nationalist group despite constantly being caught on camera participating in white nationalist activities.

In 2022, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested and accused of plotting to disrupt a Pride event in Idaho, and were seen packing themselves into a U-Haul truck. We also reported that members of the group marched through Washington, D.C., in protest of — oh, I don’t know — probably anti-racism, Trump being out of office at the time, immigrants, Muslims, Black people, queer people, or soap, water, and washcloths. They also transported themselves via U-Haul, as did a separate group of white supremacists who got themselves run out of a Black neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio.

At this point, U-Haul has to be wishing these people would switch to Penske.

Anyway, back to Little Rock.

It’s important to note that Little Rock Central High School has a history as one of the first schools to put Brown v. Board of Education to the test, when nine Black students, known as the Little Rock Nine, enrolled at the previously all-white school in September 1957.

Now, is that the reason these discount Klan members, reportedly belonging to the Blood Tribe faction of neo-Nazis, chose this location for their demonstration over the weekend? Well, maybe, but we’re coming dangerously close to assuming these people read books.

“The decision by protest organizers to load more than twenty individuals into the cargo box of a U-Haul truck was reckless, illegal, and dangerous. Even more troubling, law enforcement officers allegedly observed the loading but did not immediately intervene. Instead, the truck was allowed to move through Little Rock without enforcement until outside intervention and public reporting prompted a response,” the NAACP Little Rock Branch said in a statement, condemning the march. “When extremist groups are allowed mobility and protection while everyday residents face strict and disproportionate enforcement for far less, it signals selective justice and a dangerous tolerance of hate.”

According to the Little Rock Police Department, city police joined the Arkansas State Police in pulling over the neo-Nazis’ U-Haul, and issuing a citation to the driver before bringing all of the people in the back of the truck to a safe location and watching them leave in private vehicles.

The LRPD also issued a statement of its own.

“The Little Rock Police Department remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of individuals to lawfully assemble,” the department said. “However, the Department strongly condemns any group of individuals espousing hate-based ideologies.”

I mean, “strongly condemns” is an odd way to say you issued them a stern warning and gave them a safe ride back to their cars, but OK.

All of this is happening while some members of the Republican Party — which has been slinging antisemitism accusations every which way since they found out not everyone supports Israel’s occupation of Palestine and attacks on Gaza — have finally come to glory on the fact that their party has a Nazi problem.

My thing is — why are they still so active with a president in office who has spent the first year of his second term making all the white nationalist dreams come true? Like — if Assata Shakur or Huey Newton had become president of the United States at some point before they died, I feel like Black liberation groups might feel like they could at least take a few weeks off.

Apparently, white supremacists are going to be mad no matter how much they get their way.

Sad.

