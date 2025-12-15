TYSCOT RECORDS CELEBRATES JASON NELSON & More

Source: Publicity / promo

As Tyscot Records prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2026, its closing 2025 with some sweet milestones on the year-end charts in the leading music trade publications Billboard Magazine and Mediabase. The label ranked No. 6 among all leading gospel record labels in radio airplay support for its robust roster of artists (which features newbies such as SEMAJE and veterans such as John P. Kee) and a 4% share of the airplay audience.

Louisiana native Bri Babineaux’s track “Confident” is ranked No. 2 on Billboard’s Year-End Gospel Airplay Songs chart and at No. 3 on Mediabase’s Year-End Gospel Airplay Songs chart. The urban-flavored groove anchors Babineaux’s forthcoming album, Briana (Bri Babineaux / Tyscot) that will release next year. In addition, Babineaux’s radio success earned her status as the 4th most programmed artist on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Artists of the Year tabulation. She also made it on to another Mediabase chart as the 9th Most Played Gospel Artist of the Year.

Baltimore, Maryland-based crooner Jason Nelson had a good year too. His “Yahweh” collaboration with Melvin Crispell III hit No. 1 in January 2025 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Gospel Airplay charts. It also propelled his You Belong: Live in Durham (Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade) album to earn a Stellar Gospel Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year. “Yahweh” ranked No. 28 on Billboard and No. 35 on Mediabase’s Year-End Gospel Airplay charts. The uplifting worship track also ranked No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs Year-End hybrid chart that combines digital downloads, streaming and radio airplay.

Finally, Tyscot’s Caribbean ambassador Sherwin Gardner, a Trinidadian now living in Barbados, is still enjoying the success for his January 2024 viral smash, “Find Me Here (Blessings Find Me).” The Caribbean-Afrobeat fusion has surpassed 2 billion TikTok views and amassed over 40 million digital streams. It’s still’s logging over 300,000 streams a week globally. After nearly two years on various charts, it still managed to finish the year at No. 44 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot Gospel Songs hybrid chart.

