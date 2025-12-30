Kwanzaa Principle Ujamma – Power of Collective Cooperative Economics

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Kwanzaa Principle Ujamma – The Power of Collective Cooperative Economics”

We are talking about the principles of Kwanzaa. Today, I want to talk about Ujamaa, which is collective cooperative economics. Collective cooperative economics is the financial power that is created in a community when you spend money and support the businesses in that community. Cooperative economics encourages us to spend our money in the community where we live to meet common needs and to help the community grow more wealth.

As the tide rises in the community, all the boats in the community will rise. If we live in a community and support the businesses in that community, the community will get stronger and grow. But if you don’t, the community as a whole will suffer and shrink. The great cultures always make a point to support the businesses in their community. I like to say, as often as you can, put your money in the community’s hand.

Today, I encourage you to practice the principle of Ujamaa—collective cooperative economics—which means we must support the businesses in our community.

✕

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

