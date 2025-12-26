Venus Williams Shares Stunning Images Inside Her Lavish Palm Beach Wedding

Venus and Andrea Preti had a second wedding in Palm Beach after a courthouse ceremony.

Serena Williams organized a yacht excursion and pool parties for the couple and their guests.

Venus wore custom dresses by designers like Georges Hobeika for the wedding.

Venus Williams got married to her love Andrea Preti, this weekend, for a second time, and fans are getting a glimpse inside the fairy tale wedding. The couple, who got engaged on January 31, 2025, in Tuscany, said “I do,” in a courthouse followed by a lavish wedding in Palm Beach– a nod to Venus’ Florida roots.

“We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy,” Venus told Vogue. “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”

This time around, it was a week of events leading up to the ceremony planned by wedding planner Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events. Little sis Serena Williams also stepped into her planner bag and organized a fabulous excursion for the couple, family and friends on a yacht. “We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

When they weren’t on the Florida water, they were basking in it. The couple hosted pool parties daily.

Due to an intense training schedule, Venus revealed she couldn’t attend Bridal Fashion Week, but she payed close attention on Instagram. “I was on Stories, watching everything. It felt like I had a front-row seat.” For her boudoir-themed bridal shower, she wore a dress by Kim Kassas. For her courthouse nuptials, she opted for a dress by Morilee New York.

“I asked for one dress,” Venus explained to Vogue. “They made 10 dresses, all custom. The dress I ended up wearing was just divine. I also had an outfit to wear when we left so I wouldn’t draw attention to myself. It was a classic short skirt and top, and I had the perfect headpiece for it. Then we had breakfast afterward, and our day got started.” Fast-forward to the big day, she wore a dress by Georges Hobeika.

“I wanted to wear a dress that I thought Andrea would love and that was magical and perfect for a Florida wedding.” She also wore shoes by Betsey Johnson.

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a stunning image of her and her sister on Venus’ big day. “My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy. Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise,” she captioned the sunny image.

Congrats to Venus and her hubby!

