For White People Who Want The ‘W’ In White Capitalized When White Privilege Isn’t Enough

Look, I’m about to say something some might find controversial, but it’s something that at least needs to be suggested:

I really think we need to start oppressing white people.

I mean, I’m not sure how we would go about it, especially in the U.S., considering white people are still around 60% of the population and are still grossly overrepresented even in the most racially diverse government in U.S. history, but we really need to find a way, not because it’s right, but because it’s what they so desperately want.

White people really need to walk into the world and see “Blacks only” signs everywhere. We need “Honk if you hate honkeys” bumper stickers on every vehicle. We need sundown towns for the people whose skin hates the sun. Redlining for rednecks. Jim Crow for Jim and his cousin Crow. Auction blocks on every melanin-redacted street corner. White slave patrols. Caucasians Only Invited to Negro Tables if European Little Peckerwoods Remain Oppressed (COINTELPRO).

White people must want to be second-class citizens more than Black people wanted LeVar Burton to host Jeopardy! That’s the only reason I can think of that they are still whining about the “B” in “Black” being capitalized when referring to Black people, while the “w” in “white” remains in lower case.

On Monday, translucent billionaire Elon Musk retweeted another poor, persecuted porcelain-colored person’s post, whining that the style guidelines the Associated Press implemented a few years ago constitute “anti-White racism” that “just fuels more racism against White people.” (That redundant sentence just fuels more redundant sentences.)

Elon agreed that the lowercase “w” is “unfair.”

Look, I’m not even going to bother offering a logical explanation for what “Black” represents, why it’s capitalized, and why “white,” as a racial designation, doesn’t serve the same purpose or share the same ethnic and cultural context. I won’t bother emphasizing AP’s explanation either. I already did all that three months ago, the last time Musk retweeted a whiny white’s complaint about the same thing — literally claiming it made white people “second-class citizens” — and offered a whiney white caption of his own to go with it.

Instead of rehashing the reason for AP’s style guidelines change, let’s talk about the deep-seated racial resentment that has always been the underlying reason for white people’s delusional feeling of marginalization, persecution, and disenfranchisement.

Actually, I’ve already written plenty about that, too. In fact, I wrote about it just this week, when Vice President JD Vance declared to an audience of Turning Point USA MAGAts, “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore,” which he said not long before he started playing to the KKKrowd by taking racist shots at Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Instead of rehashing how the most dominant and powerful racial demographic in the Western world is just plain lying about being racial underdogs, let’s just talk about how racist Elon Musk is.

Actually, I’ve already written plenty about that, too. You can read some of that below:

He cosigned racist pseudo-science that claims Black college students have lower IQs than their white counterparts and insinuated they shouldn’t become pilots. He claimed without evidence that DEI policies in the aviation industries and other industries have made us less safe. He defended Dilbert creator Scott Adams when Adams called Black people a “hate group” that he wants “nothing to do with” nor should any other white people, who he suggested should “get the hell away from Black people” and stop trying to “help” us. He called the Oscars a “woke contest” because he thought too many non-white people were winning. Then, when it was pointed out to him that white actors and directors dominated all the major awards, he immediately backpedaled and admitted that he was “wrong.” Suddenly, everything was right in his white world because in his mind, “woke” is the opposite of whiteness not dominating everything. Musk literally believes fewer white people being born, coupled with an increase in non-white immigrants, will cause a “collapse” in civilization.

Damn, I didn’t even get to his Nazi salute, or his bid to teach white kids to thank “whites in the West” for ending the slavery they oversaw for nearly three centuries.

Welp, I guess I’ve plum run out of things to talk about, concerning our pigment-deficient counterparts, so…

*ahem*

White people don’t wash their legs.

OK, I’m done.

