What Is Boxing Day And How You Can Celebrate It

Boxing Day, observed each year on Dec. 26, is a holiday with roots in British tradition that has evolved into a global cultural event in many Commonwealth nations. Originally, the day after Christmas was a time for giving back to those in service and need.

Wealthy families gave “Christmas boxes” of gifts, money or food to servants and tradespeople, and churches distributed alms collected during Advent to the poor. The holiday’s name comes from these charitable boxes, not the sport of boxing.

In the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Boxing Day is an official public holiday, often moved to the next weekday if Dec. 26 falls on a weekend. Though its origins lie in charity, modern observance emphasizes leisure, family and community. Many people use the day to relax after Christmas, visit relatives or host casual get-togethers.

Shopping has become a central part of Boxing Day in the 21st century. Retailers offer deep post-Christmas discounts, and shoppers often view the holiday as a chance to find bargains similar to Black Friday in the United States.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, celebrating Boxing Day can be simple and meaningful. Start with a relaxed breakfast with family or friends, enjoy leftover festive food, then head out to local events or sales if they appeal to you. Volunteering or donating to local charities keeps alive the original spirit of giving associated with the holiday. Whether through leisure or service, Boxing Day offers a chance to extend the joy of the season.



