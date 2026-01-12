Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty 2026 Golden Globes Winners: Complete List The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are officially in the books, celebrating the best in film, television, music, and podcasts from the past year. From major movie wins to buzzy TV performances — and a huge night for KPop Demon Hunters — here’s the full, updated list of 2026 Golden Globes winners, organized by category for easy browsing.

Film Categories Best Motion Picture – Drama Winner: Hamnet (Focus Features) Frankenstein (Netflix)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Winner: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures) Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague Best Motion Picture – Animated Winner: KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2 Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Winner: Sinners Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Film Acting Awards Best Actress – Drama Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) Best Actor – Drama Winner: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) Best Actress – Musical or Comedy Winner: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) Best Actor – Musical or Comedy Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Film Creative Awards Best Director Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) Best Screenplay Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) Best Original Score Winner: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) Best Original Song Winner: “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters

Other nominees included songs from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, Wicked: For Good, and Train Dreams. Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language Winner: The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Television Categories Best TV Series – Drama Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max) Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy Winner: The Studio (Apple TV+) Best Limited Series or TV Movie Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

Television Acting Awards Best Actress – TV Drama Winner: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) Best Actor – TV Drama Winner: Noah Wyle (The Pitt) Best Actress – TV Musical or Comedy Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks) Best Actor – TV Musical or Comedy Winner: Seth Rogen (The Studio) Best Actress – Limited Series or TV Movie Winner: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) Best Actor – Limited Series or TV Movie Winner: Stephen Graham (Adolescence) Best Supporting Actress – Television Winner: Erin Doherty (Adolescence) Best Supporting Actor – Television Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Stand-Up Comedy Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television Winner: Ricky Gervais (Mortality)