Rapper Lecrae says Druski Megachurch Skit Reflects Real Issues in Church

Award-winning Christian rapper Lecrae responded to the viral Druski Megachurch parody with reflection and said that many real-life churches hold “wolves in the pulpit” and faith leaders manipulating “God’s name for gain.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Grammy-award-winning artist weighed in on the comedian and social media influencer, Drew Desbordes, better known as Druski, skit that mimics megachurch pastors and their antics. The video has gained over 45.5 million views and over 5 million likes.

The sketch pokes fun at rich megachurch pastors flaunting their wealth to their congregation with dramatic theatrics, along with exaggerated amounts of money needed for tithes and offerings from church members. The sketch has ignited a viral debate, with many people taking offense to the mockery of the church, while others praise the influencer for calling out issues in modern-day churches.

In his reaction video, Lecrae said he took no offense to the video because it mirrors what people are seeing in the church.

“There’s a lot of churches out there with these blind spots,” he said. “There’s wolves in the pulpits, there’s theatrics for attention and money and influence, and leaders are manipulating God’s name for gain … When a comedian is shining a light on it, he’s not inventing something out of thin air, he’s actually reflecting what people have already seen.”

The Atlanta-based artist also emphasized that there should be more accountability in the church, and rather than responding with outrage, but examine the things called out in the skit with discernment.

“I think the reason people are upset is because we think the church is the sacred ground where no one is allowed to critique, criticize, or make fun of,” he said. “At the end of the day, if it’s sacred ground, then we should not be allowing wolves in sheep’s clothing to be up here making a mockery, because it is sacred ground.”







