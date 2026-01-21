Nominees Announced for the “57TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS”

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LOS ANGELES (January 19, 2026) – Today, the NAACP announced the full list of “57th NAACP Image Awards” nominees, with Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, and Teyana Taylor nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Select categories will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, February 28, 2026, from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and will simulcast on the CBS Television Network. This year’s theme is “We See You.”

Sinners leads in motion picture categories with 18 nods, followed by Highest 2 Lowest with nine nominations. Bel-Air leads across the television categories with seven nominations, followed by Abbott Elementary, Reasonable Doubt, and Ruth & Boaz with six nominations each, and Forever with five nominations. Netflix also leads with an impressive 47 nominations.

Teyana Taylor leads nominations in multiple categories with a total six nominations – including Entertainer of the Year, her roles in One Battle After Another and Tyler Perry’s Straw, and for her album Escape Room. Cynthia Erivo earned four nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and recognition for her role in Wicked: For Good.

Kendrick Lamar received the most nominations in the music recording categories, earning six nominations, while Cardi B. and Leon Thomas received four nominations each, followed closely by Doechii and Teyana Taylor, both earning three nods. RCA Records received eight nominations, the most across record labels. HarperCollins leads nominations across literary categories with eight nominations, followed by Penguin Random House with six nominations.

This year, NAACP is introducing two new categories: Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism, recognizing excellence in nationally distributed journalism that informs, uplifts, and authentically reflects on experiences, issues, or perspectives significantly affecting the Black community, or U.S. national affairs through a lens of racial equity, social justice, or community impact; and Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special, honoring excellence in post-production editing that enhances storytelling, strengthens narrative flow, and amplifies emotional impact.

Nominations were announced today live on CBS Mornings by the “57th NAACP Image Awards” host Deon Cole and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and on YouTube/NAACPPlus by Gail Bean and Marcel Spears.

“The NAACP Image Awards is our declaration to our community that “We See You,” affirming Black creativity, excellence, and humanity across every space where our stories are told,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “From film, television, and music to literature and beyond, the voices of all of our nominees tell stories that honor our past, celebrate our identity, and remind us that storytelling has the power to move culture forward.”

“The NAACP Image Award nominations underscore what we’ve always known to be true—our people are the heartbeat of culture,” said Louis Carr, President of BET. “Their creativity, excellence, and commitment to telling our stories with authenticity and purpose continue to set the standard. We’re honored to stand alongside the NAACP in celebrating the voices and visionaries who move our culture forward.”

By visiting www.naacpimageawards.net, the public can vote to determine the winners of the “57th NAACP Image Awards” in select categories. Voting closes on February 7, 2026, at 12:00 midnight (ET.) Winners will be revealed during the “57th NAACP Image Awards” telecast on Saturday, February 28 live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non–televised Image Awards categories at the “57th NAACP Image Awards” Creative Honors Thursday, February 26 and virtually on YouTube/NAACPPlus Monday, February 23-Wednesday, February 25.

