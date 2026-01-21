Jekalyn Carr Maks Her SHERRI SHOW Debut

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

(Monday, January 19, 2026) – Atlanta, GA – Waynorth Music recently celebrated a decade of chart-topping hits and life-changing moments by GRAMMY-winning triple-threat, Jekalyn Carr, including the release of another top Billboard Gospel album, JEKALYN X THE LEGNDS. Today, Jekalyn Carr makes a special appearance on the nationally syndicated daytime talk show SHERRI, hosted by Emmy® Award-winning television personality Sherri Shepherd.

During the special episode of SHERRI, Carr performs her brand-new single, “History (Breakthrough)” with 11x GRAMMY winner Shirley Caesar for a powerful performance that underscores her continued impact as one of gospel music’s most influential voices. The appearance comes at a milestone moment in her career, as her latest album has earned two nominations at the upcoming 57th NAACP Image Awards, further solidifying her standing as a leading force in contemporary gospel music.

Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

About Jekalyn Carr

In such a short period, Carr has achieved many notable accomplishments. She is an award-winning artist. Jekalyn has spent half a decade on top of the charts as a top-selling independent recording artist with ten Billboard No.1’s including ten No.1 radio singles, two No.1 albums, two No.1 digital singles, and seven Top 10 songs. In her career, she’s garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, millions of lifetime global streams. Her 1.5 million social media followers often go to her for a positive voice during rough times. She was recently inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was named one of EBONY Magazine’s ‘Power 100’ in 2014 as one of the Most Influential People in the World and ranked No. 23 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of the 2010s according to the All Decade-end Charts.

Jekalyn Carr Maks Her SHERRI SHOW Debut was originally published on praiserichmond.com