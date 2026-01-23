Listen Live
ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

Liam Ramos is reportedly one of four schoolchildren detained from the Minnesota district where ICE is conducting immigration raids.

Published on January 23, 2026

Liam Ramos

The situation in Minnesota has remained grim in the wake of the brazen killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent, and has now taken a dark turn. A preschool boy by the name of Liam Ramos was detained by ICE along with his father, reportedly one of four schoolchildren to be swept up in the widespread immigration sweep.

MPR News shared a report highlighting comments made by Columbia Heights Public School Superintendent Zena Stenvik, who explained that agents have apprehended four students from the district in four separate incidents over the past two weeks.

In a maneuver that has come under fire, the case connected to Liam Ramos, 5, involved the agents using him as bait to knock on the door of his home to see if anyone else was home that they could detain in their sweep.

“Why detain a 5-year-old? You can’t tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal,” Stenvik said at a Wednesday press conference.

“Another adult living in the home was outside and begged the agents to let him take care of the small child, and was refused,” Stenvik added.

According to Stenvik, agents removed Ramos from a car that was still running and had him go up to the door of his home as agents waited. The father and child were then sent to Texas.

An attorney for the family said that while the actions of the agents may not be entirely illegal, he did mention that it raises questions of morality. Stenvik also said that the family of Ramos has an active asylum case, and their attorney says the family has followed all immigration laws to the letter.

The outlet added in its reporting that among the three other students who were detained, all were under the age of 18, with the only two listed ages being a 17-year-old and a 10-year-old.

The family’s attorney says they’re not exactly sure where Ramos and his father are being held. ]

Photo: Source: Columbia Heights Public Schools

ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota was originally published on hiphopwired.com

