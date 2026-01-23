MOTOWN GOSPEL EARNS MULTIPLE ﻿ IMAGE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Nashville, TN — January 15, 2026) — Motown Gospel continues to affirm its leadership in contemporary Gospel music with multiple nominations at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards, recognizing outstanding artistry, faith-driven storytelling, and cultural impact. The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28, 2026. Select categories will be announced during the two-hour televised special at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, with a simulcast on the CBS Television Network.

Motown Gospel received nominations across key Gospel/Christian categories, spotlighting some of the genre’s most influential voices:

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – TASHA

– TASHA Tye Tribbett – Only on The Road LIVE

– Only on The Road LIVE JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise – The Live Reunion: Washington, DC

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. John Legend – “Church”

These nominations highlight Motown Gospel’s commitment to elevating music that inspires, uplifts, and resonates across generations while honoring the rich legacy of Gospel excellence. “These nominations underscore the importance of faith-driven music and its enduring influence across our culture,” says Walter Thomas, Senior Vice President, Motown Gospel. “Music has long played a vital role in the forward progress and ongoing pursuit of equality for our people. Having our artists recognized by the NAACP Image Awards during this pivotal time in our nation’s history is deeply meaningful. Motown Gospel remains committed to delivering music that uplifts and ministers to the soul during these challenging times.”

