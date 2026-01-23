Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Baseball Legends Training Facility broke ground in October of 2025 making way for young athletes in the Midwest and beyond to learn, grow, and become elite athletes. Its founder, Todd Dulaney is a former NY METS Pro-ball player & Internationally renowned GRAMMY Award nominated recording artist. Dulaney left the sports world in his prime to follow a calling to create music Gospel music. Dulaney excelled in music and never gave up his love for baseball; often collaborating with Christians in the Baseball community for events. Dulaney has fused faith and sports for many years and it has culminated in the creation of the Baseball Legends Facility.

The Baseball Legends Training Facility aligns faith and sports excellence, while training the next generation of elite baseball players. BLF uplifts, empowers, and inspires its members to persevere.

For more info on how to get involved visit:

www.baseballlegendstrainingfacility.com

TODD DULANEY OPENS THE BASEBALL LEGENDS TRAINING FACILITY was originally published on praiserichmond.com