Listen Live
Close
Local

TODD DULANEY OPENS BASEBALL LEGENDS TRAINING FACILITY

TODD DULANEY OPENS THE BASEBALL LEGENDS TRAINING FACILITY

Published on January 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cry Out Con 2025
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Baseball Legends Training Facility broke ground in October of 2025 making way for young athletes in the Midwest and beyond to learn, grow, and become elite athletes. Its founder, Todd Dulaney is a former NY METS Pro-ball player & Internationally renowned GRAMMY Award nominated recording artist. Dulaney left the sports world in his prime to follow a calling to create music Gospel music. Dulaney excelled in music and never gave up his love for baseball; often collaborating with Christians in the Baseball community for events. Dulaney has fused faith and sports for many years and it has culminated in the creation of the Baseball Legends Facility.

The Baseball Legends Training Facility aligns faith and sports excellence, while training the next generation of elite baseball players. BLF uplifts, empowers, and inspires its members to persevere.

For more info on how to get involved visit:

www.baseballlegendstrainingfacility.com

SEE ALSO

TODD DULANEY OPENS THE BASEBALL LEGENDS TRAINING FACILITY was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Athletes  |  Sammy Approved

Notable Women Athletes Who Are Cover Stars

Richard Smallwood Celebration of Life Graphic
Lifestyle  |  J.R. Davis, Director of Content, Radio One & Reach Media

Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Get Up!  |  Nia Noelle

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Definition Of Greatness | Dr. Willie Jolley

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Commercial Jingles Of All-Time

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close