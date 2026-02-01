‘Wonder Man’ Is An Unexpected Gem From Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios / Wonder Man

Marvel Television’s latest series, Wonder Man, is not your conventional offering from Marvel Studios, and it turned out to be a smart move.

The comic book movie juggernaut has struck gold with Wonder Man, which falls under its Marvel Spotlight banner and highlights more grounded stories within the broader MCU.

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as struggling actor Simon Williams, who dreams of landing his dream role of playing Wonder Man in a new film, and he winds up teaming up with Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), as they embark on a journey to both land roles in the film.

Simon is hiding a secret; he has superpowers, and due to the “doorman policy,” which is brilliantly explained in a later episode of the series, superpowered individuals are prohibited from working in Hollywood.

The Belief Marvel Studios Had No Faith In The Show Was False

Leading up to the series launch, there was a narrative on social media that Marvel Studios had no faith in the show because of the decision to release all the episodes at once, and that there was a so-called lack of promotion despite the series receiving the most creative promotional push for any Marvel Studios series to date.

That, of course, was far from the truth, and people discovered that Wonder Man turned out to be one of those shows best experienced as a binge, as Simon’s journey to land his dream role, and his adventures with Trevor, were something we didn’t know we needed.

Wonder Man is also a far departure from what we have come to expect regarding the MCU. This is straight-up strong storytelling that didn’t need a massive superhero flourish to carry it over the finish line.

It was a love letter to Hollywood that brilliantly tackled “superhero fatigue” and told an authentic, compelling story about someone trying to cope with superpowers while also wanting to live a normal life.

Dare we say it felt like watching an episode of the X-Men 97 series, but just focusing on Simon, who is clearly a mutant in the MCU, which is a pivot from his comic book origins.

Wonder Man’s Critical Reception

Wonder Man is currently one of the highest-rated Marvel Series, with a 90% critic rating and a 90% audience score.

The critics are also very high on Marvel’s latest offering.

“Great storytelling isn’t complicated. Wonder Man is, in a word, delightful,” wrote Jeanine T. Abraham for VisAbleBlackWoaman.

Mike Hale for the New York Times wrote, “Wonder Man is consistently charming, though, when Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley are together, playing a very odd couple whose friendship is repeatedly put through the wringer in the style of “Midnight Cowboy,” a film they bond over.”

“Not since WandaVision has Marvel felt this creatively unrestrained; eschewing cosmic cacophony to tell a small story with a big heart. Comic books may be synonymous with superheroes, but they’ve always been capable of far more,” Burt Peterson for SciFiNow.

In our reaction to the series, which we got to see early ahead of its release, our Pop Culture & Men’s Lifestyle writer, Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, said:

Wonder Man is Marvel Television at its absolute best and is one of the best shows since WandaVision.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shines in his MCU debut as Simon Williams, delivering one of the most thought-provoking and inspiring performances since Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision.

Also, I didn’t know that Mateen and Sir Ben Kingsley were the duo I needed; they are fantastic together in this show.

Fans Are Also Loving Wonder Man

Critic’s high praise for Wonder Man is one thing, but what are the fans saying who are really hard to please as of late, regarding these shows are head over heels for the series.

“Just finished watching all 8 EPISODES of #WonderMan and it is one of the most FRESH, INVENTIVE, and overall WELL-CRAFTED projects to grace the MCU yet! LOVED IT! Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Ben Kingsley are an absolutely ICONIC duo and I hope to see more of them in the future!,” said one person on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user wrote, “Can’t believe I’m saying this, but Wonder Man might be one of the best things Marvel Studios has ever made. This is the most heartfelt and properly character driven narrative I was yearning from this studio for so long. You owe yourself to at least watch the first episode.”

Phase Hero’s Brandon Davis “#WonderMan is the most entertaining thing Marvel TV has done. Yahya & Sir Ben are electric, so fun to watch. A love letter to movies & LA, and feels like the MCU is a backdrop, rather than driving the story. Still, great calls to Iron Man 3, especially. Really loved it, overall.”

No doubt about it, Wonder Man is a much-needed win for Marvel Studios / Marvel Television, and while we don’t think there will be a second season, we are very much looking forward to seeing more of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, as well as more of the other MCU directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man doesn’t miss.

You can see more reactions below.