When Will I Get My Tax Refund? 2026 Details You Should Know

Tax filing season for the 2025 tax year is underway, and many taxpayers are wondering, “When will I get my tax refund?”

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting 2026 returns in late January, and most refunds start going out soon after a return is accepted.

The IRS says taxpayers who file electronically and choose direct deposit can generally expect refunds within about 21 days. If you file a paper return, your refund could take around six weeks or more to arrive.

This year could bring larger refunds on average, thanks to tax law changes. Analysts project the average refund could exceed $4,000, or about $1,000 more than last year.

Tracking your refund status is easier than ever. The IRS recommends using the online “Where’s My Refund?” tool, the IRS2Go mobile app, or an IRS online account. These tools update once a day and provide a projected deposit date.

Most refunds for the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Additional Child Tax Credit should arrive by early March for taxpayers using direct deposit. Timing varies by bank and refund type.

One major change for 2026 is the IRS phasing out paper checks for refunds. Most taxpayers must provide accurate direct deposit account and routing numbers to avoid delays.

Refund timing can also vary if your return needs extra review. Errors, missing information, or certain credits may push processing beyond the typical timeline.

The federal filing deadline is Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Filing early and electronically with direct deposit remains the best way to speed up your refund.

