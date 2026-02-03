Listen Live
Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/31/26)

Ricky Dillard Sits At The Top Spot On Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts

Published on February 2, 2026

  1. Ricky Dillard – When I Think
  2. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  3. Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
  4. Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  5. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  6. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  7. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  8. On The Way – Adia
  9. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  10. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  11. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  12. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  13. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  14. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  15. In The Room James Fortune
  16. Song of My Life Casey J
  17. I Can Count On You – The Group Fire 
  18. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
  19. Lord I Love You Nia Allen
  20. Jesus I Do Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/31/26) was originally published on praisedc.com

