Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, forecasting 6 more weeks of winter

Published on February 3, 2026

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Punxsutawney Phil, the world-famous weather-predicting groundhog, has once again seen his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

The announcement was made during the annual Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where thousands of attendees braved the cold to witness the beloved tradition. This year’s event, steeped in history and folklore, marked another chapter in a ritual that dates back more than a century, with roots in ancient European farming customs.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUQpu0NjaU_

The festivities, which have grown in popularity since the release of the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” featured a lively crowd, including Lisa Gibson, a Pittsburgh resident attending her 10th celebration.

Dressed in a lighted hat resembling Phil’s tree stump, Gibson described the event as a much-needed break from the winter doldrums. Despite the frigid 4°F temperatures, the atmosphere was electric, with attendees embracing the quirky holiday as a unifying force that showcases the best of Pennsylvania.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUQh16fDvxj

Information from 6abc Philadelphia was used to create this report.

