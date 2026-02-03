Trump Slams Grammy Awards, Threatens Lawsuit Over Trevor Noah Joke

Source:

Donald Trump publicly criticized the Grammy Awards following remarks made during the ceremony. Trump responded after host Trevor Noah delivered a joke referencing Jeffrey Epstein.

During the broadcast, Noah made a brief comment about President Trump’s connection to the Epstein files and his desire to purchase Greenland. Trump reacted strongly after the joke circulated online. He accused the Grammys and Noah of defamation and political bias.

Trump has suggested legal action against Noah and the Grammy Awards. Trump framed the comment as reckless and false. He took to Truth Social to expound on his thoughts.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” the president wrote. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT.”

Trump has frequently criticized award shows and media outlets. He often accuses them of unfair treatment and political targeting. This incident followed that pattern.

Legal experts note that defamation claims face high standards. Public figures must prove false statements caused measurable harm. Jokes and satire often receive strong legal protection.

The controversy quickly spread across social media. Supporters and critics debated the comment and Trump’s response. The moment added another political flashpoint to a night that was supposed to be focused on music.

This is a developing story.

