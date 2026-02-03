Source: Rich Polk/2026GG / Getty Full List Of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club Achieving EGOT status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) is one of the rarest and most coveted accomplishments in the entertainment industry. It represents unparalleled versatility and excellence across television, music, film, and theater. Since the first EGOT was awarded in 1962, only a select few have joined this elite group, showcasing their extraordinary talents and leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. From legendary composers and groundbreaking actors to visionary directors and multi-talented performers, each EGOT winner has a unique story of creativity and achievement. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This list celebrates the individuals who have reached this pinnacle of success, highlighting their contributions to the arts and their lasting legacy. Take a look below to see the Full List of EGOT Winners: Hollywood’s Most Prestigious Club Steven Spielberg (2025) Source: Taylor Hill / Getty A legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status with his work on Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and A Strange Loop. His storytelling has defined modern cinema and continues to inspire.

Justin Paul (2024) Source: Penske Media / Getty A talented composer and lyricist, Justin Paul earned his EGOT with his work on Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman. His contributions to modern musical theater and film are widely celebrated.

Benj Pasek (2024) Source: Penske Media / Getty As part of the acclaimed songwriting duo Pasek and Paul, Benj Pasek achieved EGOT status with Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman. His innovative storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide.

Elton John (2024) Source: Neil Mockford / Getty A global music icon, Elton John achieved EGOT status with his work on The Lion King, Aida, and his illustrious music career. His contributions to pop culture and music are unparalleled.

Viola Davis (2023) Source: Paras Griffin / Getty A commanding actress, Viola Davis earned her EGOT with her performances in Fences, How to Get Away with Murder, and her audiobook Finding Me. She is celebrated for her authenticity and depth.

Jennifer Hudson (2022) Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty A powerhouse vocalist and actress, Jennifer Hudson achieved EGOT status with her work in Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, and A Strange Loop. Her talent and determination have made her a standout in the industry.

Alan Menken (2020) Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty A Disney legend, Alan Menken earned his EGOT with unforgettable scores for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. His music has defined generations of animated classics.

John Legend (2018) Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty A multi-talented musician and actor, John Legend became an EGOT winner with his soulful music and performances in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. His artistry transcends genres.

Tim Rice (2018) Source: Victoria Jones – PA Images / Getty A lyricist extraordinaire, Tim Rice achieved EGOT status with his work on The Lion King, Evita, and Aladdin. His collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Disney are legendary.

Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018) Source: Dave Benett / Getty A legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber earned his EGOT with iconic musicals like Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Evita. His contributions to theater are unparalleled.

Robert Lopez (2014) Source: NurPhoto / Getty The youngest and only double EGOT winner, Robert Lopez is a composer known for Frozen, The Book of Mormon, and Avenue Q. His catchy songs have become cultural phenomena.

Scott Rudin (2012) Source: Walter McBride / Getty A prolific producer, Scott Rudin achieved EGOT status through his work on The Book of Mormon and No Country for Old Men. His ability to bring compelling stories to life is unmatched.

Whoopi Goldberg (2002) Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty A versatile performer, Whoopi Goldberg became an EGOT winner with her work in comedy, acting, and producing. From Ghost to The View, her career spans multiple genres and platforms.

Mike Nichols (2001) Source: PASCAL GUYOT / Getty A visionary director, Mike Nichols earned his EGOT through his work in film, television, and theater. His projects, including The Graduate and Angels in America, are celebrated for their depth and innovation.

Mel Brooks (2001) Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty A comedic genius, Mel Brooks achieved EGOT status with his work as a writer, director, and producer. Known for films like The Producers and Blazing Saddles, his humor and creativity have left an indelible mark on entertainment.

Jonathan Tunick (1997) Source: Theo Wargo / Getty A master orchestrator and composer, Jonathan Tunick earned his EGOT through his work on Broadway and in film. His contributions to musical theater, including Titanic, showcase his exceptional talent for arrangement.

Marvin Hamlisch (1995) Source: John Atashian / Getty A prolific composer and conductor, Marvin Hamlisch achieved EGOT status with his memorable scores for films like The Way We Were and Broadway hits like A Chorus Line. His music continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Audrey Hepburn (1994) Source: John Springer Collection / Getty An enduring symbol of elegance and grace, Audrey Hepburn earned her EGOT through her work in film, theater, and humanitarian efforts. Her roles in classics like Roman Holiday and Breakfast at Tiffany’s remain timeless.

John Gielgud (1991) Source: Neil Libbert / Getty Renowned for his Shakespearean performances, John Gielgud was a master of stage and screen. His EGOT status reflects his versatility as both an actor and director, with a career that defined excellence in classical theater.

Rita Moreno (1977) Source: John Parra / Getty A trailblazing actress, singer, and dancer, Rita Moreno became an EGOT winner with her unforgettable role in West Side Story and her work across film, television, and theater. She remains a cultural icon and advocate for diversity in the arts.

Helen Hayes (1977) Source: Bettmann / Getty Known as the “First Lady of American Theatre,” Helen Hayes achieved EGOT status through her remarkable performances on stage, film, and television. Her career spanned decades, earning her acclaim as one of the greatest actresses of her time.