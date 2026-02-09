Source:

Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn has nothing better to do with her time as a sitting U.S. senator, so she decided to attack Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Grammy appearance. According to news reports, Blackburn has requested that Chief Justice John Roberts investigate Jackson’s appearance, including an allegation that she violated ethics rules by clapping during points in the program critical of ICE.

How dare she clap at an awards show? The audacity of someone nominated in a Grammy category, who sits in the audience and enjoys themselves.

Claims that Jackson clapped at mentions critical of ICE remain unsubstantiated. Available reviews of recordings and footage have not shown any indication that Jackson signaled one way or the other about ICE.

Meanwhile, Blackburn’s constituents in the Volunteer State are grappling with massive threats to democracy, personal liberties, civil liberties, and people’s general everyday economic well-being.

It’s not like Congress doesn’t have essential issues to consider, like massive threats to personal and civil liberties, federal forces killing people in broad daylight, and the economy. Grocery costs, such as eggs and bread, are still high.

No, the great need of Blackburn’s attention is a Grammy nominee allegedly clapping and enjoying herself in a venue where other people said things that conservatives didn’t like. Imagine looking for a problem to avoid addressing real issues, and all you got is a federal judge sitting in a room with people who said things you don’t like.

Based on her decisions and professional history, one could infer what she privately thinks about the matter, but making this about her clapping is baffonery. Questioning from the bench during SCOTUS hearings also gives insights into what Jackson likely believes.

Thankfully, we still live in a country where thinking and believing aren’t a crime. At least for those of us born U.S. citizens, for now.

Seriously, imagine being mad that a Grammy nominee clapped for winners and performers at an award show—polite clapping is also a thing. Like the level of petty and ridiculousness you must have to get upset about someone simply existing in a room, and all you can say is they clapped.

Clapping is also a basic social norm. It’s what we are taught from a very early age as the right thing to do in a host of situations, even when we don’t like or agree with the words being said.

Blackburn’s inquiry came amid another unhinged tirade by the current president on his social media platform Truth Social. As the Daily Beast reported, it’s more right-wing tears over the repudiation of the administration’s violent ICE escalations by a visible majority of those in attendance at the award show.

Worth noting, the Grammys also aired on CBS, which has recently been turned upside down by Trump allies attempting to dismantle legitimate journalism, adding more fuel to the fire.

By Blackburn’s standard, Supreme Court justices who attended the president’s March 2025 speech were influenced merely by being in the room as he laid out his political mandate to the country. The justices all shook his hand—including Brett Kavanaugh, who gave ICE the racial profiling greenlight last summer.

Clearly, they are prejudiced in their decisions involving the Trump administration’s policies and abuse of power, right? Unlike the head of the current administration and many of his fans, Jackson understands the rules governing her position.

Now, if you had a Supreme Court justice who evidence suggests had a symbol of insurgency on his property in the days after January 6, it might be cause for an investigation. Or what if a justice gave a political speech on matters before the Court?

Too bad conservatives had no interest in addressing the actual concerning activities of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. I mean, Thomas even had a billionaire bestie flying him out and buying houses for his mama. The volume of financial transactions involving Thomas, Harlan Crow, and others raised genuine concerns about pay-for-play on the Court.

But no, Marsha Blackburn wants you mad about an alleged clap.

This isn’t the first time Blackburn dug deep into her racism bag to misrepresent the good justice in word and deed. During KBJ’s 2022 confirmation hearing, Blackburn was among several Republican senators who repeated disinformation in their questioning.

As previously reported by NewsOne, she insinuated that most American women were offended by Jackson and her views on abortion. She made false claims about women’s views generally on abortion, misrepresenting data readily available to anyone who cared to look.

And yes, dear reader, by American she absolutely meant white women like her with bad hair and poor analytical skills.

There were no lies told during the Grammys, at least not about ICE or how people should be treated. Award winners shared their personal beliefs on community, faith, and family. Common values shared by many people in this country.

And I’m sure Marsha enjoyed SZA’s remarks when accepting her award with Kendrick Lamar. It definitely resonated with folks in my household.

“We’re not governed by the government, we’re governed by God.”

