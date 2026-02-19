Jonathan McReynolds Set to Headline Wichita Riverfest!

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Drawing over 300,000 festival attendees annually, gospel stars Jonathan McReynolds & Brent Jones were announced today as headliners of Kansas’ largest outdoor festival – Wichita Riverfest – on June 1 along the Riverfront in beautiful downtown Wichita!

About The Event:

Celebrating over 54 years as the largest outdoor festival in the state, Wichita Riverfest is Kansas’s premier summer event, offering nine days of music, activities, contests, shows, food, and cultural experiences along the banks of the Arkansas River in beautiful downtown Wichita.

About Jonathan McReynolds

2X Grammy Award–winning artist Jonathan McReynolds is known for his soulful, authentic sound, and chart-topping albums like Life Music, Make Room, and People. Based in Chicago, Jonathan is a #1 Billboard artist, author of Before You Climb Any Higher, and leads the Life Room Label. A transformative figure in gospel music at just 35 years old, this award–winning artist captivates audiences with his insightful lyrics & collaborations with musical giants including Lalah Hathaway, Kirk Franklin, Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., & many others.

About Brent Jones

Grammy & Stellar Award-winning artist Brent Jones is a pioneer of urban contemporary gospel, when he founded his cutting-edge group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb two decades ago. Known as the “Hardest Working Man In Gospel”, with over 150+ tour dates a year, Brent is a #1 Billboard artist who recently celebrated his 4th Consecutive Billboard #1 with “Praise In The Choir Stand”. Currently serving as Guest Choir Director at 40,000-member Triumph Church (the largest black church in America – Outreach Magazine), Brent has collaborated with countless musical icons including Justin Timberlake, Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, & many more.

