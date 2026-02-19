Lisa Knowles-Smith And The Brown Singers Make History

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Tuscaloosa, AL — From their album, LIVE IN DALLAS, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers recorded an anthem that would sweep the country and be forever ingrained in the hearts and minds of all who would hear it. The promises of God are yes (yes), The promises of God are (amen) are the lyrics that are now being sung and declared in households, on stages, in church pulpits, on social media, and on the radio. Their single, “PROMISES,” has not only become a hit but also a history-making milestone for the multiple award-winning Gospel music legacy and iconic quartet group.

“Promises” has topped the charts! The single is #1 this week on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart and Mediabase Gospel Airplay Chart, marking the first #1 record for Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers. This charting also stamps the group as the first all-female Gospel quartet group to reach #1 status on Gospel’s Billboard and Mediabase airplay charts.

The Brown Singers members each express their sentiments about their achievement:

“To see this song reach #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart is an incredible honor. It affirms that music rooted in faith, tradition, and purpose can still resonate nationwide. The real truth is, we stayed true to the message; God handled the reach! My mama would be so proud.” ~ Lisa Knowles-Smith

“Hearing that we’re #1 on the Billboard charts feels unreal, gratitude, disbelief, and overwhelming all hitting at once. BUT, this is simply God’s reminder that when you stay true to who you are, even though the ups and downs, He can take you farther than you ever imagined.“ ~ Rachel Anderson

“I am absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to hear the news that we are #1 on the Billboard Chart. This is truly a blessing to be able to spread the message of Jesus Christ on this level. To God be the Glory!” ~ Jackienna Richmond

“Finding out that we’re #1 brings me to tears and makes me feel overwhelmingly grateful that God chose us. It proves that when God assigns it, He sustains it, and when He sustains it, He elevates it! The Lord is so kind.” ~ Sierra Pope

“Promises” is written by Lisa and released by her label Evoworld Entertainment, INC. Additionally, the official music video for “Promises” has garnered over 3.1Million views. Watch and share the “Promises” music video here.

For five decades, The Brown Singers have consistently performed and recorded Gospel music, never forgoing the tradition of hymns and spirituals, but creatively merging the sounds of soul and blues into their spirit-filled vocal blend. Lisa, Jackienna, Sierra, and Rachel remain a tight-knit family of singers, having recently mourned the loss of original group member Vanessa Yvette Brown Knowles. The Brown Singer name, signature sound, and its legacy continue forward in honor of Lady Vanessa, with Lisa’s daughter N’dia standing in her grandmother’s stead.

The Brown Singers are thrilled with the music accolades and notoriety “Promises” has received, but at the nucleus of it all is the fact that God’s promises are unwavering. “His promises are Yes and Amen! No matter the season or circumstance, His word never changes!”

Lisa Knowles-Smith And The Brown Singers Make History was originally published on praiserichmond.com