Early 2026 NAACP Image Award Winners Announced Ahead of Live Show

Before the lights come on and the stars hit the red carpet for the 57th NAACP Image Awards, several early winners have been announced and the list is stacked with cultural impact.

Published on February 26, 2026

The celebration is already in motion.

From powerful storytelling to digital influence, here’s who is already taking home awards in 2026:

Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/Autobiography)

Michelle Obama wins for The Look

Michelle Obama continues to dominate in the literary space. Her latest book earns top honors, reinforcing her ability to shape conversation and inspire readers across generations.

Outstanding Journalism

Anissa Durham wins for On Borrowed Time

Impactful journalism remains essential, and Anissa Durham is being recognized for reporting that informs, challenges and uplifts the community.

Outstanding Digital Content Creator (Fitness, Wellness, Food)

Keith Lee

From viral food reviews to transforming small businesses overnight, Keith Lee’s authenticity continues to resonate nationwide. His win reflects the growing influence of digital creators in shaping culture and community.

Outstanding Short Form Series (Reality, Nonfiction, Documentary)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

One of the most talked about performances of the year now adds an NAACP Image Award to its legacy. The halftime special earns recognition for its creative execution and cultural impact.

The NAACP Image Awards continue to spotlight the depth of Black excellence across industries, whether it’s on the page, on screen, online or on the world’s biggest stages.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards airs live Saturday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Stay locked in with WTLC for red carpet coverage, standout moments and everything you need to know from one of the biggest nights celebrating the culture.

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

