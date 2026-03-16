Man Killed In Dallas SWAT Standoff Identified As Security Guard Linked To Rep. Jasmine Crockett

A man shot and killed during a SWAT standoff in Dallas this week has been identified as someone who previously worked security for U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Source: Aaron Schwartz / Getty

According to CBS News Texas, the man killed during the confrontation has been identified as 39 year old Diamon Mazairre Robinson. Sources told the outlet Robinson had been publicly operating under the alias “Mike King” while running a business that placed law enforcement officers into off duty security jobs across North Texas.

Sources also told CBS News Texas Robinson had been part of the security detail for Crockett while she served in Congress and during her recent campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas.

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TMZ states Robinson was described as a member of Crockett’s congressional security detail and was seen guarding the congresswoman at public events and on the campaign trail during that Senate run.

Police Say Standoff Ended After Robinson Pulled Gun

Robinson was killed Wednesday night after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers.

According to CBS News,police say Robinson fled into a hospital parking garage, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and was forced out after officers deployed tear gas. Robinson exited the vehicle and pulled a gun on officers, prompting police to fatally shoot him.

TMZ adds that Robinson ran into the parking garage while being pursued by SWAT officers before barricading himself inside the vehicle.

The Dallas Police Department has not issued additional public comment about the incident.

Federal Investigation Linked To Alleged Police Impersonation

CBS News Texas states that Robinson had already been the subject of a federal investigation prior to the fatal encounter.

Sources told the outlet authorities were searching for Robinson in connection with allegations that he had impersonated a law enforcement officer. Robinson operated a business called Off Duty Police Services that placed North Texas police officers into off duty security jobs.

TMZ reports the platform functioned as an online service that helped officers secure outside gigs.

Some officers who worked with Robinson told CBS News Texas they believed he was a detective with U.S. Capitol Police, which sources say may have led to the federal investigation.

Criminal History Included Multiple Theft Arrests

Robinson’s criminal history includes seven arrests for theft between 2009 and 2012. Those arrests occurred across Dallas, Duncanville, Irving, Dallas County, and through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In CBS News Texas, Robinson pleaded guilty in those cases and received penalties that included fines of up to $2,500 and probation sentences ranging from one to five years. One case reportedly resulted in a ten year probation term.

Despite that background, sources told the outlet Robinson later reinvented himself professionally under the alias Mike King.

Security Role With Crockett Raises Questions

CBS News Texas obtained images that show Robinson standing close to Crockett at events and traveling with the congresswoman during her Senate campaign appearances.

TMZ notes that Crockett ultimately lost the Democratic primary in that race to Texas state Rep. James Talarico.

CBS News Texas found Robinson oversaw teams of security officers at several downtown Dallas hotels and within his church community.

Law enforcement sources also told CBS News Texas that Robinson drove a replica undercover police vehicle and used license plates taken from vehicles parked outside a military recruiting office.

Documents reviewed by CBS News Texas show a person identified as Mike King received payments from Crockett for “security services” in 2025, including one payment totaling $340.

Sources say Crockett’s office is waiting for more information before responding to questions, while both Dallas police and U.S. Capitol Police have not issued further comment.

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Man Killed In Dallas SWAT Standoff Identified As Security Guard Linked To Rep. Jasmine Crockett was originally published on bossip.com