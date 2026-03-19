Top Gen Z Slang Words
‘Ohio?’ Gen Alpha Slang Explained: 15 Words to Empower Parents
- Gen Alpha slang often uses nonsensical words and phrases as jokes or reactions.
- Slang terms reflect Gen Alpha's online-focused culture, like 'brain rot' for consuming too much digital content.
- Slang shows Gen Alpha's focus on self-expression, 'rizz,' and independent 'sigma' energy.
Generation Alpha (kids and preteens born from the early 2010s onward) has developed a rapidly evolving slang that often leaves parents, teachers, and older siblings puzzled. This guide simplifies the top Gen Alpha slang, explaining their meanings and how they’re used in conversations and online.
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With frequent searches like “Gen Alpha slang meaning,” “what does skibidi mean,” and “6 7 slang explained,” we’ve compiled 15 popular Gen Alpha slang terms to keep you in the loop.
Here are some of the most commonly used Gen Alpha slang words as of 2026.
1. 6 7 (or “six seven”)
Meaning: A nonsensical number phrase kids yell for humor or as a punchline, similar to how Gen Z used “21” as a random meme response.
Example: A kid sees the number 67 on the board and shouts, “6 7!” while the class laughs.
2. Skibidi (or Skibidi Toilet)
Meaning: A nonsense word tied to the surreal “Skibidi Toilet” YouTube series; used as a random, chaotic reaction, greeting, or sign‑off.
Example: A child walks into a room and says, “Skibidi!” instead of “hi,” just to be silly.
3. Brain Rot
Meaning: The feeling of your brain “rotting” from consuming too much mindless content, especially memes, short‑form videos, or gaming clips.
Example: “I’ve been watching Skibidi Toilet for an hour, this is actual brain rot.”
4. Rizz
Meaning: Short for “charisma”; describes someone’s ability to charm or impress others, even in elementary or middle school social circles.
Example: “He’s got so much rizz, everyone wants to sit at his table.”
5. Sigma
Meaning: An independent, confident person who doesn’t follow the crowd; kids may use it as a compliment for someone with “main character” energy.
Example: “He just ignored the drama and kept playing—sigma move.”
6. Aura
Meaning: The “vibe” or overall energy someone gives off; used to judge how cool, kind, or powerful a person seems.
Example: “Her aura is so strong, she always knows what to say.”
7. Just put the fries in the bag
Meaning: A meme‑based phrase kids use to tell someone to stop talking, wrap it up, or get to the point.
Example: When a teacher lectures too long, a student mutters, “Just put the fries in the bag.”
8. Sus / Suss
Meaning: Short for “suspicious” or “suspect”; used for anything that seems shady, weird, or untrustworthy.
Example: “The way he closed that tab when we walked in is sus.”
9. Unc
Meaning: Short for “uncle,” used jokingly to refer to any older person (or someone acting out of touch), especially teachers or parents.
Example: A student might say “Okay, Unc” when a teacher tries to use outdated slang.
10. Looksmaxxing
Meaning: Trying to “maximize” your looks through grooming, style, fitness, or filters; often borrowed from older online communities but used by Alpha kids too.
Example: “He’s in his looksmaxxing era—new haircut, new clothes, everything.”
11. Gyatt / Gyat
Meaning: Exclamation of surprise or admiration, often in reaction to someone’s appearance or something shocking; frequently shows up in meme culture.
Example: “Gyatt, that jump scare was wild.”
12. Ohio
Meaning: Slang for something strange, cursed, or unsettling, based on memes that portray “Ohio” as a bizarre alternate reality.
Example: “That glitchy game level is pure Ohio.”
13. Aura points
Meaning: A playful way of talking about earning “points” for doing something cool, kind, or impressive, as if your aura is leveling up.
Example: “You shared your snacks with everyone, major aura points.”
14. Delulu
Meaning: Short for “delusional”; used when someone’s expectations or daydreams are clearly unrealistic, often in a joking way.
Example: “You’re delulu if you think that YouTuber is moving to our town.”
15. Sturdy
Meaning: Describes energetic, confident dancing—especially certain TikTok and hip‑hop dance moves. Example: “They’re getting sturdy at the school dance right now”
‘Ohio?’ Gen Alpha Slang Explained: 15 Words to Empower Parents was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com