Meteor Fragments Could Be in Northeast Ohio. Here’s Where to Look

Source: Charushi Chugh / Getty

A loud boom shook parts of Northeast Ohio earlier this week. Many residents reported seeing a bright fireball in the sky. NASA later confirmed a meteor entered the atmosphere over Lake Erie. It broke apart as it moved inland.

Data shows the meteor fragmented near Valley City. Scientists say debris may have fallen across parts of Medina County.

Experts say the debris field likely stretches across several nearby communities. Wind and fragmentation can spread pieces over miles.

Some fragments may be small and difficult to find. Others could be larger and easier to spot in open areas.

What to Know Before You Go Meteor Hunting

Meteorites can hold real value, depending on their type and condition. Common fragments often sell for $2 to $20 per gram. Even small pieces can carry value. Larger or rare specimens can sell for much higher prices, sometimes reaching thousands of dollars. However, most fragments from this event are likely small, which can impact their value.

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If you believe you found a meteorite, you must confirm it before trying to sell it. Collectors and dealers often pay for verified specimens, especially after a recent fall. Online marketplaces like eBay also host meteorite sales, but prices depend on proof and quality. Some auction houses handle rare finds, while universities and museums may request samples for research.

Experts say meteorites share a few key traits. They often feel heavier than normal rocks and usually have a dark outer crust. Some may also show magnetic properties. Misidentification happens often, so professional testing is recommended before any sale.

If you think you found a meteor fragment, take clear photos and document the location. Sharing your find can help experts and others identify whether it is real.

Possible landing zone stretches across Medina County and nearby areas

Scientists say Medina County sits in the primary impact zone. Nearby communities could also see scattered fragments.

10 Places Meteor Fragments May Be in Northeast Ohio

1. Medina County

NASA data points to this area as the most likely landing zone. Open land may make fragments easier to spot.